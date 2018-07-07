news

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

Estonia has been working to intensify trade relations with China.
Estonia has been working to intensify trade relations with China.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) met with his Chinese colleague Li Keqiang in Sofia on Thursday to discuss how a railway corridor from North-East China to Estonia would revitalize trade of goods and expand access to markets for both countries.

According to Ratas, the economic cooperation between Estonia and China has gained momentum and currently a distribution centre for Chinese businesses and goods is being developed. The centre will stimulate e-commerce, Rates said.

Ratas confirmed at the meeting, also attended by Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm (Centre), that the Estonian food industry has a keen interest in the Chinese market. "Many Estonian dairy products are already on the Chinese market, high-quality fish and poultry products are next," the prime minister said.

Ratas and Li met before the annual 16+1 Summit, a summit where 11 member states of the European Union and five countries of the Western Balkans meet with China. Last year Ratas attended the summit in Budapest along with Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo (SDE). At the last meeting three economic treaties with China were signed: the Silk Road Initiative Memorandum, the Digital Silk Road Agreement, and the E-Commerce Agreement. The treaties broaden the opportunities for Estonian logistics and transportation companies.

In April this year representatives of Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications along with a business delegation visited Beijing. During the visit, a high-profile working group was set up that includes representatives of large Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Huawei, and JD.com. In addition, a working group bringing the Estonian private and public sectors to one table has been set up to facilitate trade with China.

At the 16+1 Summit in Sofia today Saturday, Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China Han Changfu will sign an action plan to develop cooperation in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, and rural development for 2018–2022.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

