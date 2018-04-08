news

Swedbank: US-Chinese trade war would negatively impact Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Swedbank chief economist Tõnu Mertsina.
Swedbank chief economist Tõnu Mertsina. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Business

According to Swedbnak, a trade war between the U.S. and China would have a bad impact on Estonia with its small and open economy.

"Estonia as a country, which has a small internal market and depends on exports, has thus far benefited from free trade," Tõnu Mertsina, chief economist at Swedbank, said in a press release. "Estonia's manufacturing companies are directing approximately 70 percent of their revenue to foreign markets."

According to Mertsina, the export of goods and services account for 78 percent of Estonia's GDP, while imports make up 73 percent. "With these indicators, we are ranked 11th in the EU," he noted. "Once the world's trade war escalates, our openness will unfortunately no longer be a bonus."

There is a general consensus among economists that protectionism has a negative impact on economic growth and the increase in economic prosperity, while free trade and the state's lighter interference in economic matters have a positive impact on economic growth, he added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

swedbankchina


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
06.04

No bodies found in car that drove off cliff near Paldiski Thursday night

06.04

Police asking for €14.7 million budget increase to make salaries attractive

06.04

Top Finance Ministry official lambasts government's pension reform

06.04

Government to continue with planning process for billion-euro pulp mill

06.04

FIA president Jean Todt visiting Estonia

05.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel not to be dredged before summer

05.04

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached

05.04

Estonian government supports legalizing damages compensation to churches

BUSINESS
06.04

Accommodated tourist numbers up two percent in February

06.04

March consumer price index up 2.8 percent on year

06.04

Top Finance Ministry official lambasts government's pension reform

05.04

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

03.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

03.04

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Ossinovski to step down as minister

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski announced at the party council on Saturday that ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu election he wants to focus 100 percent on the party, and so will resign as Minister of Health and Labour following government budget strategy negotiations.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:24

Swedbank: US-Chinese trade war would negatively impact Estonia

12:36

MEP Paet meets with South Korean officials

10:03

Police find body of man who drove car off cliff near Paldiski

07.04

Estonia's EU presidency cost €68.1 million

07.04

Police identify owner of car that drove off cliff near Paldiski

07.04

Ossinovski to step down as minister

07.04

17 Russian citizens seek asylum in Estonia in 2017

06.04

Port of Tallinn first quarter freight volumes increase to 5 million tons

06.04

Tallinn Airport first quarter passenger numbers up 13.8 percent

06.04

Police rescue dozens of fishers stranded on Lake Peipus ice

06.04

No bodies found in car that drove off cliff near Paldiski Thursday night

06.04

Accommodated tourist numbers up two percent in February

06.04

Police asking for €14.7 million budget increase to make salaries attractive

06.04

March consumer price index up 2.8 percent on year

06.04

Top Finance Ministry official lambasts government's pension reform

06.04

Government to continue with planning process for billion-euro pulp mill

06.04

FIA president Jean Todt visiting Estonia

05.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel not to be dredged before summer

05.04

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached

05.04

Estonian government supports legalizing damages compensation to churches

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: