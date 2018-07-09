news

Prime Minister expects NATO allies' commitment to increase after summit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Jüri Ratas
Jüri Ratas Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei
News

Estonian Prime Minister has expressed his expectations from this week's NATO summit in Brussels, most notably that the talks will bring about an increase in NATO forces, particularly those of a high readiness, as well as an increased ability to move personnel both within Europe and across the Atlantic.

In an opinion piece for Daily Postimees, Mr. Ratas said that locally-stationed NATO forces are to be managed by a Danish-led Division headquarters, based in Latvia.

''The move, including that of the establishment of battlegroups, is based on earlier decisions and will help NATO and its allies to act more decisively in the event of a crisis in our region, and to provide additional support to forces already in the region," Mr. Ratas said.

According to Mr. Ratas, Estonia's security is now on a firmer footing, particularly with the participation of NATO's biggest player, the US, and the return of Canadian forces to the region, principally in Latvia.

"Stronger transatlantic ties and increased cooperation between NATO and the EU will serve to increase security for all," Mr. Ratas added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

natojüri ratasestonia in nato


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
07.07

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

06.07

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

06.07

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

06.07

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

06.07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

07.07

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

07.07

Bank of Estonia: Price growth to decelerate in second half of 2018

07.07

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017

07.07

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

06.07

June consumer price index up 4% on year

Opinion
26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
10:58

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

10:12

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09:31

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

09:02

Prime Minister expects NATO allies' commitment to increase after summit

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

08.07

More attempts to illegally cross border due to 2018 Football World Cup

08.07

Minister: Speed cameras should also identify driver's activity

07.07

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

07.07

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon finals

07.07

Bank of Estonia: Price growth to decelerate in second half of 2018

07.07

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017

07.07

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

06.07

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

06.07

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

06.07

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

06.07

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

06.07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

06.07

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: