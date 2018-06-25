news

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

A Mirage 2000C fighter used by the French Air Force on the Baltic Air Policing mission in 2011
A Mirage 2000C fighter used by the French Air Force on the Baltic Air Policing mission in 2011 Source: Wikimedia Commons
Ramstein Alloy, an exercise of NATO and its partnership countries aimed at practicing guarding Baltic airspace, is to begin in Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian airspace on Tuesday.

At the exercise, which is held three times per year, air force members will practice leadership and communication procedures as well as conduct air policing exercises in Baltic airspace, military spokespeople in Tallinn said on Monday.

The Estonian Air Force and Ämari Air Base have a central role to play in the exercise this time. French jets currently stationed in Estonia as well as Lithuanian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Norwegian, Polish and Dutch air force members and aircraft are likewise to take part in the exercise.

Partnership countries to participate in the exercise are Finland and Sweden.

The first Ramstein Alloy exercise was held in 2008.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

