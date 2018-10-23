news

Estonia to send ten staff officers to NATO exercise in Norway ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
British troops arriving in Norway for NATO's Trident Juncture exercise.
British troops arriving in Norway for NATO's Trident Juncture exercise. Source: EPA/Scanpix
News

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) will send approximately ten staf officers to participate in Trident Juncture, the largest NATO-led military exercise since the Cold War that begins in Norway this week.

Around 50,000 troops will come together for Trident Juncture, which begins in Norway on Thursday. The EDF will send around 10 staff officers from the Estonian Navy, the Estonian Air Force, the Headquarters of the EDF and Support Command to participate in the exercise.

In Norway, NATO will be conducting the largest exercise since the Cold War, bringing together for the first snowfall some 50,000 troops in the north of the country to demonstrate to Russia the alliance's capability to defend an ally against any adversary.

Trident Juncture will begin on Thursday and run through 7 November. Officially, the exercise will simulate the defence of a member state from a fictional adversary, however, the gigantic contingent is headed to one of Russia's neighbouring countries merely a few months after the Vostok-18 exercise staged by Russia and China.

US Navy Adm. Jams G. Foggo III, commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command Naples, said that the exercise is intended to demonstrate that the alliance is capable of defending against any adversary. "Not a particular country — anyone," he stressed.

Foggo said that Norway shares a border with Russia, and the alliance's military contingent, backed by 10,000 vehicles, 150 aircraft and 60 ships, demonstrates the ability to mobilise quickly to defend an ally under attack.

"The core exercise area is 1,000 km from the Russian border," said Norwegian Lt. Gen. Rune Jakobsen, head of exercise headquarters. "There should not be any reason for the Russians to get scared or see this as anything other than a defensive exercise."

Two Russian and two Belarusian military observers have been invited to watch the manoeuvers.

Trident Juncture will mark the largest movement of NATO's troops and equipment since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natonorwaytrident juncturemilitary exercises


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
22.10

Mikser: Khashoggi murder to affect Saudi Arabian relations with democracies

22.10

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 200 people

22.10

Kaljulaid visits Australia, attends Invictus Games event

22.10

Kontaveit rises to career-high ranking of 20th, approaching Kanepi record

22.10

Estonia 200 membership reaches 500 required for party registration

22.10

EKRE launches election campaign

22.10

October ratings: Most parties support rising, interest in elections falling

22.10

Margus Hunt instrumental in Bills annihilation, nearly scores

Opinion
15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.10

Estonian operators pay around €3 million per year to Russian TV channels

20.10

Estonia to bring back electric car subsidy, this time for businesses

20.10

Estonia to be advertised with help of foreign celebrities

20.10

Law firm: Ukrainian seasonal workers struggling to get paid

19.10

State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

19.10

Bank of Estonia: Instant payments would make payment environment smoother

19.10

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

18.10

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

Culture
2019 Elections
Eesti Ekspress Editor-in-Chief Erik Moora.

Expert: EKRE kingmakers at next election, SDE take note

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) may find itself out in the cold if it rules out any cooperation with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), according to editor-in-chief of weekly Eesti Ekspress, Erik Moora. SDE is one of two junior parties in the present ruling coalition.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:17

Estonia to send ten staff officers to NATO exercise in Norway

13:29

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

12:36

Food company applies for Hiiumaa fish farming permit

12:04

Elin Toona: I want to let those awful moments out; let others read them

11:31

Swedbank, LHV both see third quarter net profit rises

10:37

No winter change to highway speed limits yet

09:59

Expert: EKRE kingmakers at next election, SDE take note

08:38

NATO jets scrambled three times over Baltic last week

22.10

Bank of Estonia provides exceptional info on cross-border bank payments

22.10

Mikser: Khashoggi murder to affect Saudi Arabian relations with democracies

22.10

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 200 people

22.10

Kaljulaid visits Australia, attends Invictus Games event

22.10

Kontaveit rises to career-high ranking of 20th, approaching Kanepi record

22.10

Estonia 200 membership reaches 500 required for party registration

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

22.10

EKRE launches election campaign

22.10

October ratings: Most parties support rising, interest in elections falling

22.10

Margus Hunt instrumental in Bills annihilation, nearly scores

22.10

'The Little Comrade' wins top prize at Belgian film festival

22.10

Estonian operators pay around €3 million per year to Russian TV channels

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: