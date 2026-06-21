Photos: US Marines practice amphibious landing on Estonia's Saaremaa

A U.S. Marine Corps force reconnaissance unit practiced an amphibious landing on Estonia's largest island during the largest naval exercise in the Baltic Sea, BALTOPS 2026.

The exercise on Estonia's largest island took place on June 16 and photographs taken by the Defense Forces (EDF) show the unit moving from the sea to the shore in the middle of the night.

Sõrve Lighthouse, located at the southernmost point of Saaremaa, can be seen in the background.

Earlier this month, ERR News reported that the 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Battalion was training with Estonia's navy during the exercise.

"Exercise BALTOPS allows us to sharpen our skills in conducting amphibious and coastal defense operations," said Major Patrick Sexton, commander of the United States contingent.

Sõrve Lighthouse is located on the southern tip of Saaremaa. Source: Helen Wright/ERR News

"The United States Marine Corps is integrated into Estonian Navy operations to project overwhelming force from sea to land. The goal is to maintain a military advantage that enables allies to act decisively and win wars in the Baltic Sea region," he added.

This is already the fifth time that United States Marines have cooperated with the Estonian Navy in this format since 2022, the EDF said.

The 55th annual BALTOPS exercise ended on June 19, and approximately 6,000 personnel and over 30 ships and aircraft from 15 nations took part.

This included Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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