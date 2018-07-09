news

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži ({{commentsTotal}})

News
A Latvian soldier.
A Latvian soldier. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

NATO's Multinational Division North is to establish its headquarters at Ādaži Military Base near Riga under an agreement concluded by Denmark, Latvia and Estonia, Latvian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Anete Gnēze told BNS on Monday.

According to Gnēze, the headquarters of the Multinational Division North will be tasked with defence planning as well as organising military exercises and activities in order to enhance the compatibility of the multinational forces and their ability to perform defence missions together. The new headquarters fully meet NATO's operational analysis and will be part of the alliance's command chain in charge of the Baltic region's defence.

The headquarters of the Multinational Division North is expected to be able to command a division-size unit, including units of the headquarters' framework nations and NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle groups currently deployed in the Baltic states and Poland. The headquarters will be manned by officers from the framework nations — Denmark, Latvia and Estonia.

Latvia is contributing military officers and administrative personnel to the headquarters, as well as the necessary infrastructure at the Ādaži Military Base, Gnēze said.

The Danish personnel are currently serving as part of the UK-led battle group located in Estonia.

According to Danish officials, Copenhagen will play the lead role at the headquarters.

The details of NATO's Multinational Division North will be determined at the NATO summit to be held in Brussels on 11-12 July.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

natolatviadefenceādaži military base


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:12

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

08:49

Prime Minister expects NATO allies' commitment to increase after summit

08.07

More attempts to illegally cross border due to 2018 Football World Cup

08.07

Minister: Speed cameras should also identify driver's activity

07.07

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon finals

07.07

Ratas: Estonia wants to export poultry, fish to China in addition to dairy

06.07

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

06.07

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
14:19

Estonian unemployment fund: Shortage of programmers, cooks, lorry drivers

10:58

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

10:12

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09:31

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

07.07

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

07.07

Bank of Estonia: Price growth to decelerate in second half of 2018

07.07

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017

Opinion
04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:09

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

17:23

ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

16:44

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

16:07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

15:24

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

14:19

Estonian unemployment fund: Shortage of programmers, cooks, lorry drivers

13:32

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

12:53

Travel round Estonia for free? Leave it to ERR...

11:52

Junction of Narva and Pärnamäe roads in Pirita to be closed Saturday

10:58

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

10:12

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09:31

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

08:49

Prime Minister expects NATO allies' commitment to increase after summit

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

08.07

More attempts to illegally cross border due to 2018 Football World Cup

08.07

Minister: Speed cameras should also identify driver's activity

07.07

Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

07.07

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon finals

07.07

Bank of Estonia: Price growth to decelerate in second half of 2018

07.07

Revenue of taxi-hailing app Taxify grows to €18 million in 2017

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: