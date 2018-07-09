NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

NATO's Multinational Division North is to establish its headquarters at Ādaži Military Base near Riga under an agreement concluded by Denmark, Latvia and Estonia, Latvian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Anete Gnēze told BNS on Monday.

According to Gnēze, the headquarters of the Multinational Division North will be tasked with defence planning as well as organising military exercises and activities in order to enhance the compatibility of the multinational forces and their ability to perform defence missions together. The new headquarters fully meet NATO's operational analysis and will be part of the alliance's command chain in charge of the Baltic region's defence.

The headquarters of the Multinational Division North is expected to be able to command a division-size unit, including units of the headquarters' framework nations and NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle groups currently deployed in the Baltic states and Poland. The headquarters will be manned by officers from the framework nations — Denmark, Latvia and Estonia.

Latvia is contributing military officers and administrative personnel to the headquarters, as well as the necessary infrastructure at the Ādaži Military Base, Gnēze said.

The Danish personnel are currently serving as part of the UK-led battle group located in Estonia.

According to Danish officials, Copenhagen will play the lead role at the headquarters.

The details of NATO's Multinational Division North will be determined at the NATO summit to be held in Brussels on 11-12 July.