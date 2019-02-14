news

Ministers sign memo establishing Multinational Division North headquarters ({{commentsTotal}})

news
BNS
The Ministers of Defence of Estonia, Latvia and Denmark signing the memorandum of understanding on Thursday. 14 February 2019.
The Ministers of Defence of Estonia, Latvia and Denmark signing the memorandum of understanding on Thursday. 14 February 2019. Source: Ministry of Defence/Twitter
news

The Ministers of Defence of Estonia, Latvia and Denmark on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Headquarters of NATO's Multinational Division North (MND-N) which will serve as the basis for the functioning of the alliance's new international division.

Headquarters Multinational Division North (HQ MND-N) will constitute part of the NATO troop structure which links up the military units of Estonia's region to the alliance's higher command structure, spokespeople for the Ministry of Defence said.

MND-N will be tasked with command of military operations in its area of responsibility. With that in mind, the headquarters will engage in planning and oversight over military operations, planning and integration of the NATO units deployed to the region as reinforcements, as well as organising training on the headquarters level in accordance with national and NATO defence plans.

At the ceremony of signing of the memorandum, the Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) hailed fast and smooth cooperation among the defence structures of the three countries in the establishment of MND-N. 

"With the launch of Multinational Division North, we will achieve a new level in strengthening NATO's response capacity in standing up against the threats faced by our region," Mr Luik said. "The alliance's deterrence capability and capability to defend us will increase significantly when Multinational Division North becomes operational."

The framework nations of Multinational Division North are Estonia, Latvia and Denmark. Elements of the headquarters of the division will be located in time of peace mainly in Ādaži, Latvia, but also in Karup, Denmark. Estonia will have at least 15 personnel assigned to the headquarters.

The first commander of Multinational Division North will be a major general of the Danish Defence.

HQ MND-N will be inaugurated in Ādaži on 8 March. The headquarters is to achieve initial operability in the first half of 2019 and full operability within a few years.

In addition to the framework nations, the armed forces of other allies, first and foremost those contributing to the presence of allies in the region, will be involved in the activity of MND-N as well. After the full inception of the headquarters, regional partners will be also awaited to contribute.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natolatviajüri luikdenmarkministry of defencemultinational division north


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
08:58

Prosecutor office condemns info leak in organised crime case

13.02

Full course green lighted for Sunday Tartu ski marathon

13.02

Chancellor of Justice rejects Richness of Life ERR complaint

13.02

Mary Jordan: I am the one under attack

13.02

Paper: Rainer Vakra plagiarised bachelor's thesis Updated

13.02

Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Police find alleged attack on foreigner fabricated Updated

Opinion
09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

Business
11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

08.02

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

08.02

Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

08.02

Number of tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2018 up 1% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:48

Ministers sign memo establishing Multinational Division North headquarters

15:43

Tallinn hopes to build harbour tram line by 2024

14:47

Tallinn deputy mayor: Bankrupt MRP refusing to pay bus drivers

13:42

Riigikogu rushing amendment to allow mobile speed cameras on roads by March

12:26

Defence forces member dies after fireams injury

11:17

British Wildcat and Apache helicopters to arrive in Estonia

10:52

Estonishing Evenings to host fifth English-language pre-election debate

10:28

Cannabis not-for-profit can be entered in companies register

09:44

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

08:58

Prosecutor office condemns info leak in organised crime case

13.02

Education minister: Kohtla-Järve upper secondary to be bilingual next year

13.02

Liisa Past: Online voting fits into lively Estonian digital ecosystem

13.02

Full course green lighted for Sunday Tartu ski marathon

13.02

Representatives of seven Estonian parties take part in Toronto town hall

13.02

Chancellor of Justice rejects Richness of Life ERR complaint

13.02

Mary Jordan: I am the one under attack

13.02

Paper: Rainer Vakra plagiarised bachelor's thesis Updated

13.02

Tallinn Music Week 2019 lineup confirmed

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: