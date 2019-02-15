news

President Kaljulaid, Luik attending Munich Security Conference ({{commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
From Friday through Sunday, President Kersti Kaljulaid will be in Germany attending the annual Munich Security Conference, where she will be taking part in a discussion on the future of Ukraine as well as speaking at the Young Leaders forum about technological diplomacy. Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) is likewise attending the conference.

On Friday afternoon, Ms Kaljulaid will be taking part in a public debate entitled NATO@70, looking back on the past seven decades of the alliance and discussing how the world has adapted to the changed security situation with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, according to a press release.

On Saturday, the Estonian president will be the main speaker in the annual Ukrainian discussion in Munich, which this year will focus on the presidential elections being held in March, the security situation in the country and the need to press ahead with reforms and reinforce the rule of law in the state. Also taking part in the discussion will be presidential candidates Yulia Tymoshenko and Anatoliy Hrytsenko.

On Sunday, Ms Kaljulaid will be the guest of honour at the now traditional Munich Young Leaders forum, where she will be speaking about the influence of technology on foreign policy. Others who have spoken at the forum in the past include former American diplomat, politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger, German politician and former Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble and former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

Several bilateral meetings are also planned for the three days, as are numerous interviews with foreign and national media.

Mr Luik is scheduled to meet with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Curtis Scapparroti on Friday in order to discuss defence-related issues and topics related to the approaching opening of the headquarters of NATO's Multinational Division North (MND-N) in Ādaži, Latvia.

The Estonian minister will also participate alongside Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius and other defence experts in a panel discussion on Baltic security organised by Estonia's International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS), as well as meet on the sidelines of the event with various European colleagues.

The Munich Security Conference represents the most important discourse on security and foreign policy between Europe and North America, which this year will be focussing on transatlantic cooperation and confidence in the European Union. Other issues to be discussed include the future of arms control, defence policy cooperation, and the impact of climate change and technological development on domestic policy. The conference is being attended by dozens of heads of state and government, heads of major companies, representatives of think tanks and scientists from the field.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

