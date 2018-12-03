Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

The forum is taking place from Sunday to Tuesday and brings together a small number of mainly European and American opinion leaders, current and former politicians and representatives of think tanks. This year's topics include the future of the European Union, problems in the Middle East, and European defence cooperation and armament control, the Office of the President said in a press release.

According to Peeter Kuimet, security adviser to President Kaljulaid, participation in the Strategy Forum is a good opportunity to exchange and collect ideas on events in Europe and the world in an informal atmosphere.

"Participation [in the forum] makes it possible to direct the attention of the opinion leaders in the security field to topics important to Estonia, and through that to shape the agenda of the world's most influential security conference in Munich," Kuimet said.

Set as a preliminary event of the Munich Security Conference, the Munich Strategy Forum has been held for a smaller circle of participants since 2015. This is the second time that an Estonian president takes part in the event. The Security Conference itself is an annual event, held in Munich in February.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!