news

Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
George Bush lies in state at the Capitol until Wednesday, when his funeral takes place.
George Bush lies in state at the Capitol until Wednesday, when his funeral takes place. Source: AP/Scanpix
News

Former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves is to represent Estonia on Wednesday at the funeral of George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the US, who died at the weekend aged 94.

Mr Ilves is standing in for President Kersti Kaljulaid, who had a prior engagement arranged, namely a working trip to the African nations of Benin, Senegal and Algeria, starting on Wednesday.

Mr Bush is currently lying in state at the US Capitol in Washington DC as per tradition. The funeral at the National Cathedral which Mr Ilves is to attend will be followed by a second service In Houston, Texas, where Mr Bush spent much of his working and family life, and where he passed away.

"Unfortunately, President Kersti Kaljulaid does not have the opportunity to attend the funeral of President Bush. However, the heads of state agreed that former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves will represent Estonia at the service instead," a spokesperson from the president's office told the Baltic News Service on Tuesday.

 President Kaljulaid returns to Estonia on Sunday, 9 December.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidtoomas hendrik ilvesgeorge h.w. bushestonian us relationsgeorge bush funeral


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09:58

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

03.12

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

Culture
2019 Elections
Kert Valdaru, former Reform Party Secretary-General.

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

Former Reform Party Secretary-General Kert Valdaru has announced he will not be running for the party in the March 2019 general election after all. When Mr Valdaru, who was brought in by party leader Kaja Kallas earlier on in the year, stepped down from his secretary general role, the plan was to run for parliament instead.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:09

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

16:14

Gallery: Maj. Gen. Herem takes over command of the Estonian Defence Forces

15:17

Tallinn would rather not relocate central bus station to Ülemiste

14:19

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

13:12

Politico: Estonia's Tiirmaa-Klaar among 28 people shaping Europe in 2019

12:14

Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral

11:31

Foreign minister attending Brussels NATO meeting this week

10:54

Former Reform secretary now not running in election

09:58

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

09:06

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel Updated

09:05

Riigikogu extra sitting passes statment supporting Ukraine on Kerch Strait Updated

08:42

Defence forces chief: Russian causing tensions because it feels confused

03.12

President to visit three African nations on ground-breaking trip

03.12

Indrek Tarand offers his side of the Toompea story

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

03.12

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

03.12

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: