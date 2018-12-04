Former president Ilves to attend George Bush funeral

Former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves is to represent Estonia on Wednesday at the funeral of George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the US, who died at the weekend aged 94.

Mr Ilves is standing in for President Kersti Kaljulaid, who had a prior engagement arranged, namely a working trip to the African nations of Benin, Senegal and Algeria, starting on Wednesday.

Mr Bush is currently lying in state at the US Capitol in Washington DC as per tradition. The funeral at the National Cathedral which Mr Ilves is to attend will be followed by a second service In Houston, Texas, where Mr Bush spent much of his working and family life, and where he passed away.

"Unfortunately, President Kersti Kaljulaid does not have the opportunity to attend the funeral of President Bush. However, the heads of state agreed that former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves will represent Estonia at the service instead," a spokesperson from the president's office told the Baltic News Service on Tuesday.

President Kaljulaid returns to Estonia on Sunday, 9 December.

