Estonia not to send representatives to UN Marrakesh conference

No Estonian representative will attend the United Nations conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, on 10 and 11 December, where the UN's members are meeting to express their political support of the Global Compact on Migration. Instead, the Estonian UN ambassador will participate in a vote at the end of December.

"Nobody from Estonia's side is going to Marrakesh. The migration framework is not an agreement in the sense of international law, and won't be signed," spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sandra Kamilova told the Baltic News Service on Tuesday.

That no Estonian official will be present in Marrakesh doesn't change Estonia's support of the Compact, Kamilova added. The Riigikogu decided on Monday to adopt a declaration in support of the UN's framework on migration.

The UN General Assembly will gather for a vote on 19 December, which will give Ambassador to the UN Sven Jürgenson the chance to express Estonia's support of the Compact, Kamilova said.

President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Tuesday that she won't be flying to Marrakesh. "The prime minister and I have the understanding that Estonia's representation at the Marrakesh conference will be organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Kaljulaid said after a meeting with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) commented shortly after that the president's decision not to participate in the UN's Marrakesh conference will in no way affect Estonia's decision to support the Compact in December's General Assembly vote.

"The Riigikogu has issued a statement supporting the UN Global Compact on migration. The coalition partners have confirmed that they don't want to discuss the issue in the government anymore, so I'll instruct the Estonian representative to the UN to vote in favour of the migration framework at the UN General Assembly in December," Mikser said.

