Coalition: Crisis over, government not to debate UN Compact any further

Chairman of Pro Patria, Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR on Monday evening that the government crisis is over and that he is confident that the coalition of Centre, SDE and Pro Patria will hold until the general election on 3 March next year. He agrees with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) that the government won't discuss the UN Compact on Migration any further.

Following the Riigikogu's adoption of a declaration of support of the UN Compact on Migration, the coalition sees no need to continue discussing the matter in the government. Though the issue can't be put to rest entirely, he hopes that the government will steer clear of it, Seeder said.

What needs to be discussed next is who exactly and in which context can represent Estonia to the United Nations in the General Assembly's vote on the UN Migration Compact, he added.

Seeder said he thinks the coalition will hold up until the election, adding that the budget is in place and agreed upon.

That the Riigikogu voted the way it did on Monday isn't a disappointment, but the expression of the will of the national parliament in its current line-up, Seeder said, pointing to earlier cases where Pro Patria's position has differed from the Riigikogu's decision, such as the border treaty with Russia or the Registered Partnership Act.

Seeder expressed disappointment with the Reform Party. The largest opposition force's MPs did not rise to their responsibility, he said, suggesting that though Reform seems to be split in the matter, it would have given the party credibility to let its MPs vote their conscience.

Both Seeder and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said following the vote that they consider the government crisis to be over, and that the UN Compact on Migration will no longer be an issue in the coalition government.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!