news

Coalition: Crisis over, government not to debate UN Compact any further ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Pro Patria leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Pro Patria leader Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Chairman of Pro Patria, Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR on Monday evening that the government crisis is over and that he is confident that the coalition of Centre, SDE and Pro Patria will hold until the general election on 3 March next year. He agrees with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) that the government won't discuss the UN Compact on Migration any further.

Following the Riigikogu's adoption of a declaration of support of the UN Compact on Migration, the coalition sees no need to continue discussing the matter in the government. Though the issue can't be put to rest entirely, he hopes that the government will steer clear of it, Seeder said.

What needs to be discussed next is who exactly and in which context can represent Estonia to the United Nations in the General Assembly's vote on the UN Migration Compact, he added.

Seeder said he thinks the coalition will hold up until the election, adding that the budget is in place and agreed upon.

That the Riigikogu voted the way it did on Monday isn't a disappointment, but the expression of the will of the national parliament in its current line-up, Seeder said, pointing to earlier cases where Pro Patria's position has differed from the Riigikogu's decision, such as the border treaty with Russia or the Registered Partnership Act.

Seeder expressed disappointment with the Reform Party. The largest opposition force's MPs did not rise to their responsibility, he said, suggesting that though Reform seems to be split in the matter, it would have given the party credibility to let its MPs vote their conscience.

Both Seeder and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said following the vote that they consider the government crisis to be over, and that the UN Compact on Migration will no longer be an issue in the coalition government.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyjüri ratasriigikoguhelir-valdor seederpro patriaun compact


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
26.11

Katri Raik appointed new interior minister

26.11

Riigikogu to vote on UN Migration Compact declaration on Monday

25.11

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

25.11

Estonia to lead Baltic defence cooperation next year

25.11

Alutaguse established as Estonia's sixth national park

25.11

Paet: Let Estonian government decide on migration pact with a vote

24.11

Riigikogu committee forwards draft UN migration pact statement to plenary

24.11

University of Tartu to join U4 university network

Opinion
25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

FEATURE
BUSINESS
23.11

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

22.11

SEB lowers 2019 economic growth forecast to 3%

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

Culture
2019 Elections
Pro Patria leader Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Coalition: Crisis over, government not to debate UN Compact any further

Chairman of Pro Patria, Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR on Monday evening that the government crisis is over and that he is confident that the coalition of Centre, SDE and Pro Patria will hold until the general election on 3 March next year. He agrees with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) that the government won't discuss the UN Compact on Migration any further.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:12

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

09:17

Coalition: Crisis over, government not to debate UN Compact any further

08:59

Riigikogu adopts declaration in support of UN Compact on Migration

26.11

Tsahkna: Security situation requires end to political games in Estonia

26.11

Declaration on UN Migration Compact under discussion in the Riigikogu

26.11

EKRE anti-migration pact protest gets out of hand, Ratas condemns violence Updated

26.11

Luik: Full-fledged military conflict could erupt in Ukraine at any moment

26.11

Ratas promises to put migration pact to government vote if necessary

26.11

Construction volume increases in third quarter

26.11

New coalition already agreed upon, says EKRE chairman

26.11

Prime minister calls meeting of security committee over Kerch Strait attack

26.11

Katri Raik appointed new interior minister

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

26.11

Estonia condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian vessels in Kerch Strait

26.11

Riigikogu to vote on UN Migration Compact declaration on Monday

25.11

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

25.11

Estonia to lead Baltic defence cooperation next year

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Alutaguse established as Estonia's sixth national park

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: