news

President not to attend UN General Assembly to vote on migration pact ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid does not intend to attend the UN General Assembly in New York in January, where the UN Global Compact for Migration is to be put to a vote.

"The president does not plan on paying a visit to the US in January," Adviser to the President Taavi Linnamäe told ERR on Thursday.

Whether the president would attend the conference in Marrakesh on 10-11 December, however, Linnamäe would neither confirm nor rule out.

"I would take this one step at a time, and surely Estonia will be represented there by someone who is most appropriate at the time," he explained.

The adviser added that they should at least wait for Monday, when support for the migration framework will be put to a vote in the Riigikogu.

Speaking on ETV broadcast Esimene stuudio on Wednesday night, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that the government would not make a decision regarding the UN migration framework. On 11 November, however, Kaljulaid told ERR that she would not travel to Marrakesh if the government failed to achieve a consensus regarding the migration compact.

According to the prime minister, the government will not decide whether or not the president will travel to Marrakesh in support of the migration pact; should the pact be supported in the Riigikogu, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will attend the conference in Marrakesh. He added, however, that the president may go as well if she wants.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidunun general assemblyun migration pact


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
21.11

Supreme Court to rule on Savisaar within month

21.11

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

21.11

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister Updated

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

20.11

MP: Reform won't agree to adoption of state budget with deficit

20.11

€13 million, 123-bed detention centre opens near Tallinn

20.11

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, to leave politics

20.11

Estonia likely to buy long-range antitank system from Germany's Eurospike

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

21.11

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

20.11

October industrial producer price index up 2.8% on year

19.11

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

Culture
2019 Elections
SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Government still living one day at a time, says Ossinovski

While Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski was pleased with the 2019 state budget bill passing its second reading on Wednesday night, he admitted that due to the ongoing foreign policy stalemate, the government is currently still living one day at a time.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:49

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

13:54

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

12:57

Government still living one day at a time, says Ossinovski

11:55

Mikser updates government on current status of Brexit negotiations

10:52

President not to attend UN General Assembly to vote on migration pact

09:56

2019 state budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

08:54

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

Juhan Kivirähk: Politicians credibility main consideration for voters

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Culture minister makes clean sweep of Eesti Kontsert board

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Supreme Court to rule on Savisaar within month

21.11

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

21.11

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister Updated

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

21.11

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

21.11

Ongoing fight over migration compact likely not to affect state budget vote

20.11

MP: Reform won't agree to adoption of state budget with deficit

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: