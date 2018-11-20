Reform support for UN migration framework conditional

The Reform Party parliamentary group has decided to support the Social Democratic Party (SDE)-initiated statement supporting Estonia's joining of the UN Global Compact for Migration — if a couple of specific conditions are met.

"If the amendments we propose are accepted, then we will support this statement," Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas told ERR on Tuesday.

According to Kallas, one proposed amendment is for the statement to refer to a 22 March decision of the Estonian government; another is that the government must adopt a position regarding the migration framework.

The deadline for the proposal of any amendments is Friday, 23 November. Kallas found that the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu should thereafter convene an extraordinary meeting to discuss said proposals.

"The Reform Party finds that Estonia should participate in discussions regarding the UN migration framework," she said.

