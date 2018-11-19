news

SDE to submit draft declaration supporting UN migration pact to Riigikogu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The text of the SDE parliamentary group's draft declaration. 19 November 2018.
The text of the SDE parliamentary group's draft declaration. 19 November 2018. Source: ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) parliamentary group is to submit to the Board of the Riigikogu on Mondy a draft declaration according to which the Riigikogu would support Estonia's joining of the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

The SDE group is to submit the draft of the declaration titled "On the UN Global Compact for Migration" to the board at the Riigikogu sitting that starts at 15:00 EET on Monday, spokespeople for the parliamentary group said.

The junior coalition partner announced earlier that day that it wants the issue of Estonia's joining of the UN migration pact, which has thrown the government into a crisis, to be decided by the Riigikogu.

The Centre Party, the senior member of the ruling three-party coalition, has declared its support for the suggestion; fellow junior partner Pro Patria, meanwhile, is against it.

"The authors of the draft are of the opinion that in addition to engaging in legislative practice, the assembly elected by the people is obliged to discuss and take a stance on matters that are important to society," it stands in the explanatory remarks accompanying the draft regulation. "As the UN Global Compact on Migratio is not subject to ratification in the Riigikogu, the form of a declaration of the Riigikogu is best suited for the adoption of a prior stance. The initiators are convinced that in the event of the adoption of the declaration, the Riigikogu has unequivocally declared that the Republic of Estonia belongs among those nations which understand that no country alone is able to stop the flood of migration."

The draft declaration stresses that the UN Global Compact on Migration is a non-binding cooperation framework, as has likewise been emphasised by the Chancellor of Justice of the Republic of Estonia. It is a declaration negotiated by UN member states that would provide Estonia with the opportunity to improve international cooperation in connection with migration, including preventing illegal migration, fighting against human trafficking and human smuggling as well as protecting the rights of Estonian people in other countries.

Furthermore, the draft declaration emphasises the fundamental principle that each country has the sovereign right to decide about their migration policy themselves in conformity with international law.

Main points

In expressing its support for the UN Global Compact, the Riigikogu would emphasise the following principles contained in the UN compact:

- The Global Compact on migration respects the sovereignty of states and reaffirms the inalienable right of states to form their immigration policy and legislation. 

- The Global Compact on migration does not create new legal categories. Fundamental international rights and freedoms apply to every person, including participants in migration. Immigration, however, is not a human right, but rather is regulated by the states with their domestic legislative acts. 

- The Global Compact on migration considers the effective management of borders paramount in ensuring the security of states. 

- In a situation where states stand face to face with irregular and illegal immigration, the UN Compact is important for states to readmit their citizens. Ensuring the possibility of readmission is an important part of the entire compact. 

- The Global Compact on migration stresses the need to address the root causes of irregular migration and make efforts towards the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

- With the Global Compact on Migration, states assume no obligation to expand their channels for legal migration. 

The Riigikogu would emphasise that the possible actions for the attainment of each objective listed in the pact are a list of examples to contribute to achieving the compact's objectives. Each country is free and sovereign to decide whether and which of them to use in their further activities.

The Riigikogu would express the conviction that the objectives of the compact will help combat as well as reduce illegal migration, including by mitigating the negative consequences for victims. 

In conclusion of the declaration, the Riigikogu would express its support for the adoption of the UN's Global Compact on Migration.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogusocial democratic partyun migration pact


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.11

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Australia on final day

17.11

Sildam: The tripartite coalition is over

17.11

Ott Tänak in last ditch bid for WRC title

17.11

Estonia UN Security Council spot jeopardised

16.11

Estonia 200 registers as party

16.11

MEPs petition Amazon to cease selling items carrying Soviet emblems

16.11

Justice Minister: I'm not beholden to Social Democrats, staying put

16.11

Justice minister to make announcement Friday lunchtime

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.11

October births and deaths both up year-on-year

15.11

Estonia loses sugar penalty dispute in European Court of Justice

14.11

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

14.11

Elering CEO: Electricity prices not too high, but rather too low for us

14.11

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre of Defence and Security (ICDS).

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

While the UN Global Compact on Migration has very limited direct relevance for Estonia, a refusal to endorse it would undermine the country's reputation, relationship with its allies and partners, as well as multilateral cooperation, writes Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS).

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:03

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

16:31

Coalition parties fail to reach unanimity, Kaljulaid to meet with leaders

15:44

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

14:49

SDE to submit draft declaration supporting UN migration pact to Riigikogu

14:24

Kallas: Reform prepared to take over government

13:51

Belgian unit to serve in NATO Battle Group Estonia next year

13:02

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on Latvian centenary: We are all Livonians together

12:49

Seeder on migration pact debate: They're trying to avoid the government now Updated

11:26

Centre now second most popular party among ethnic Estonians

10:40

Sildam: Government crisis Ratas greatest challenge as PM so far

09:54

To solve government crisis, let Riigikogu decide on UN compact, says SDE

08:49

November ratings: Newcomer Estonia 200 may jeopardise Reform election win

18.11

Estonian political parties and policies overview: Part 2

18.11

Friday emotions abated, time to move on, says prime minister

18.11

Gallery: Latvian independence marked in Tallinn, president in Riga

18.11

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Australia on final day

17.11

Sildam: The tripartite coalition is over

17.11

Ott Tänak in last ditch bid for WRC title

17.11

Estonia UN Security Council spot jeopardised

16.11

Prime Minister in backs-to-the-wall meeting on government crisis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: