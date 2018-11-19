news

Kallas: Reform prepared to take over government ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said on Monday that her party is prepared to take over the Estonian government, which remains in crisis since last Friday in connection with the decision over whether to join the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

"Making a decision regarding the UN Global Compact on Migration is the government's job, but recent days' developments unequivocally demonstrate that they cannot handle it," Kallas told BNS on Monday. "When one coalition partner takes the decision to the Riigikogu, they have essentially distrusted Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). If the government wants the Reform Party to carry out their work, they must also handover government responsibility, which the Reform Party is prepared to assume."

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) announced on Monday that it wants to let the Riigikogu decide whether or not Estonia should join the UN migration pact, which was not supported by the government due to the opposition of fellow junior coalition party Pro Patria. 

Reform Party parliamentary group chairman Jürgen Ligi also announced his party's preparedness to head the Estonian government. "My main message was that if the government is incapable, we can take over its operation," he wrote on social media after a meeting of Reform's parliamentary group on Monday.

"It seems tempting to give an Estonian view to this issue," he wrote. "When developing the idea further, we have learned of new risks that would accompany bringing [the migration pact] to the Riigikogu, such as the greater binding of the entire agreement. International cooperation is better than non-cooperation, but in our choices, the agreement can only be made in the government. And the prime minister is the one who must assume responsibility for the agreement, and substantively protect his stance for once in his life."

Pevkur: If they don't decide, there is no government

"If the government does not decide and the prime minister does not assume responsibility regarding an issue that is clearly their responsibility, there essentially is no government anymore," former Reform chairman Hanno Pevkur wrote on social media. "A state cannot be led by burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich and thinking that someone else should make these decisions."

The SDE parliamentary group has drawn up a draft statement according to which the Riigikogu would support joining the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. It is to submit the draft on Monday.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyhanno pevkurkaja kallasjürgen ligiun migration pactgovernment crisis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.11

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Australia on final day

17.11

Sildam: The tripartite coalition is over

17.11

Ott Tänak in last ditch bid for WRC title

17.11

Estonia UN Security Council spot jeopardised

16.11

Estonia 200 registers as party

16.11

MEPs petition Amazon to cease selling items carrying Soviet emblems

16.11

Justice Minister: I'm not beholden to Social Democrats, staying put

16.11

Justice minister to make announcement Friday lunchtime

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.11

October births and deaths both up year-on-year

15.11

Estonia loses sugar penalty dispute in European Court of Justice

14.11

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

14.11

Elering CEO: Electricity prices not too high, but rather too low for us

14.11

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre of Defence and Security (ICDS).

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

While the UN Global Compact on Migration has very limited direct relevance for Estonia, a refusal to endorse it would undermine the country's reputation, relationship with its allies and partners, as well as multilateral cooperation, writes Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS).

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:03

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

16:31

Coalition parties fail to reach unanimity, Kaljulaid to meet with leaders

15:44

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

14:49

SDE to submit draft declaration supporting UN migration pact to Riigikogu

14:24

Kallas: Reform prepared to take over government

13:51

Belgian unit to serve in NATO Battle Group Estonia next year

13:02

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on Latvian centenary: We are all Livonians together

12:49

Seeder on migration pact debate: They're trying to avoid the government now Updated

11:26

Centre now second most popular party among ethnic Estonians

10:40

Sildam: Government crisis Ratas greatest challenge as PM so far

09:54

To solve government crisis, let Riigikogu decide on UN compact, says SDE

08:49

November ratings: Newcomer Estonia 200 may jeopardise Reform election win

18.11

Estonian political parties and policies overview: Part 2

18.11

Friday emotions abated, time to move on, says prime minister

18.11

Gallery: Latvian independence marked in Tallinn, president in Riga

18.11

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Australia on final day

17.11

Sildam: The tripartite coalition is over

17.11

Ott Tänak in last ditch bid for WRC title

17.11

Estonia UN Security Council spot jeopardised

16.11

Prime Minister in backs-to-the-wall meeting on government crisis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: