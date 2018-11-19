news

Coalition parties fail to reach unanimity, Kaljulaid to meet with leaders ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The three parties of Estonia's ruling government coalition did not reach an agreement on the UN Global Compact on Migration at a coalition council meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said.

Ratas, chairman of the Centre Party, said that he now awaits a vote on the UN Compact in the Riigikogu on Thursday.

He added that to his knowledge, all MPs of the Centre Party save for one will vote in favour of approving the UN Global Compact. He also expressed hope that the Riigikogu will endorse the pact with a simple majority of votes.

Bringing the UN migration deal to the Riigikogu for endorsement after differences on the had sparked a crisis in government was proposed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Monday morning, and the Centre Party immediately agreed. Pro Patria, the SDE's fellow junior partner, declared that they remain opposed to the migration framework. 

President Kersti Kaljulaid, meanwhile, invited the heads of the three coalition parties to her office on Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing government crisis, spokespeople for the president told BNS.

The head of state will met with SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, at 15:30 EET, and will meet with Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas at 16:30 EET and Pro Patria chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder at 17:30.

Due to opposition from Pro Patria, expressed by Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu, the government on Thursday withheld its support for the UN Global Compact on Migration, which prompted a demand from SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski for Ratas to dismiss Reinsalu from his Cabinet post.

An emergency meeting held by Ratas, Ossinovski and Seeder on Sunday evening failed to produce a result.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratasun migration pactgovernment crisis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.11

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Australia on final day

17.11

Sildam: The tripartite coalition is over

17.11

Ott Tänak in last ditch bid for WRC title

17.11

Estonia UN Security Council spot jeopardised

16.11

Estonia 200 registers as party

16.11

MEPs petition Amazon to cease selling items carrying Soviet emblems

16.11

Justice Minister: I'm not beholden to Social Democrats, staying put

16.11

Justice minister to make announcement Friday lunchtime

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.11

October births and deaths both up year-on-year

15.11

Estonia loses sugar penalty dispute in European Court of Justice

14.11

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

14.11

Elering CEO: Electricity prices not too high, but rather too low for us

14.11

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre of Defence and Security (ICDS).

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

While the UN Global Compact on Migration has very limited direct relevance for Estonia, a refusal to endorse it would undermine the country's reputation, relationship with its allies and partners, as well as multilateral cooperation, writes Kristi Raik, Director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS).

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:03

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

16:31

Coalition parties fail to reach unanimity, Kaljulaid to meet with leaders

15:44

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

14:49

SDE to submit draft declaration supporting UN migration pact to Riigikogu

14:24

Kallas: Reform prepared to take over government

13:51

Belgian unit to serve in NATO Battle Group Estonia next year

13:02

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on Latvian centenary: We are all Livonians together

12:49

Seeder on migration pact debate: They're trying to avoid the government now Updated

11:26

Centre now second most popular party among ethnic Estonians

10:40

Sildam: Government crisis Ratas greatest challenge as PM so far

09:54

To solve government crisis, let Riigikogu decide on UN compact, says SDE

08:49

November ratings: Newcomer Estonia 200 may jeopardise Reform election win

18.11

Estonian political parties and policies overview: Part 2

18.11

Friday emotions abated, time to move on, says prime minister

18.11

Gallery: Latvian independence marked in Tallinn, president in Riga

18.11

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Australia on final day

17.11

Sildam: The tripartite coalition is over

17.11

Ott Tänak in last ditch bid for WRC title

17.11

Estonia UN Security Council spot jeopardised

16.11

Prime Minister in backs-to-the-wall meeting on government crisis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: