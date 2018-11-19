Coalition parties fail to reach unanimity, Kaljulaid to meet with leaders

The three parties of Estonia's ruling government coalition did not reach an agreement on the UN Global Compact on Migration at a coalition council meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said.

Ratas, chairman of the Centre Party, said that he now awaits a vote on the UN Compact in the Riigikogu on Thursday.

He added that to his knowledge, all MPs of the Centre Party save for one will vote in favour of approving the UN Global Compact. He also expressed hope that the Riigikogu will endorse the pact with a simple majority of votes.

Bringing the UN migration deal to the Riigikogu for endorsement after differences on the had sparked a crisis in government was proposed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Monday morning, and the Centre Party immediately agreed. Pro Patria, the SDE's fellow junior partner, declared that they remain opposed to the migration framework.

President Kersti Kaljulaid, meanwhile, invited the heads of the three coalition parties to her office on Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing government crisis, spokespeople for the president told BNS.

The head of state will met with SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, at 15:30 EET, and will meet with Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas at 16:30 EET and Pro Patria chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder at 17:30.

Due to opposition from Pro Patria, expressed by Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu, the government on Thursday withheld its support for the UN Global Compact on Migration, which prompted a demand from SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski for Ratas to dismiss Reinsalu from his Cabinet post.

An emergency meeting held by Ratas, Ossinovski and Seeder on Sunday evening failed to produce a result.

