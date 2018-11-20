news

Reform chair Kaja Kallas meets with president ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas at Kadriorg on Tuesday morning. 20 November 2018.
Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas at Kadriorg on Tuesday morning. 20 November 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid, who on Monday afternoon met with the chairperson of each government coalition party in turn to discuss the government crisis that began last Friday, invited Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas, the head of Estonia's largest opposition force, to meet with her at Kadriorg on Tuesday morning.

"The president stressed that a Riigikogu decision in support of the UN migration framework will not solve the government crisis, but it will bring Estonia's foreign policy out from under fire," Kallas told ERR. "Estonia will demonstrate that it will continue with values-based foreign policy."

According to Kallas, the Reform Party has discussed with various parties how to resolve the government crisis. "The government is incapable of deciding, but deciding is the government's job," she said. "If it is incapable of deciding, then it has to hand over responsibility for the government."

The Reform Party is considering a motion of no confidence against the Estonian government. Speaking in an interview with ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera on Monday night, Kallas confirmed the same, adding that the party was considering it in light of how things have been going recently.

"One thing is clear," she continued, "The government has not been making any decisions since January. As one coalition party chairman said, the building of the state has been put on hold. In recent days it has been clear that they are incapable of making any decisions at all anymore."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidreform partykaja kallasun migration pactgovernment crisis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
19.11

Belgian unit to serve in NATO Battle Group Estonia next year

19.11

Centre now second most popular party among ethnic Estonians

19.11

Sildam: Government crisis Ratas greatest challenge as PM so far

19.11

November ratings: Newcomer Estonia 200 may jeopardise Reform election win

18.11

Estonian political parties and policies overview: Part 2

18.11

Friday emotions abated, time to move on, says prime minister

18.11

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Australia on final day

17.11

Sildam: The tripartite coalition is over

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
16.11

Nordica to shut down 8 routes from Tallinn next summer

15.11

October births and deaths both up year-on-year

15.11

Estonia loses sugar penalty dispute in European Court of Justice

14.11

Pool of unemployed workforce almost exhausted, says finance ministry

14.11

Elering CEO: Electricity prices not too high, but rather too low for us

14.11

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

Culture
2019 Elections
Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE).

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, leaving politics

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) is to give a press conference at 16:00 EET, where he will make an announcement. While the Ministry of the Interior declined to share what the announcement could be about, according to ERR's information, Anvelt is to resign as minister for health-related reasons.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:54

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, leaving politics

15:10

Reform support for UN migration framework conditional

14:13

Estonia likely to buy long-range antitank system from Germany's Eurospike

13:18

Nearly €35 million to be invested in Estonian-Russian border areas

12:24

Free Party to vote against statement supporting UN migration pact

11:07

Bureaucracy blocks Estonian triathlete world record recognition

10:16

Reform chair Kaja Kallas meets with president

09:28

October industrial producer price index up 2.8% on year

08:55

Estonia 200 membership info now publicly available

19.11

Kaljulaid: Let the Riigikogu discuss the migration framework

19.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 19-25 November

19.11

Kristi Raik: UN Compact and foreign policy sour grapes

19.11

Coalition parties fail to reach unanimity, Kaljulaid to meet with leaders

19.11

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

19.11

SDE to submit draft declaration supporting UN migration pact to Riigikogu

19.11

Kallas: Reform prepared to take over government

19.11

Belgian unit to serve in NATO Battle Group Estonia next year

19.11

Toomas Hendrik Ilves on Latvian centenary: We are all Livonians together

19.11

Seeder on migration pact debate: They're trying to avoid the government now Updated

19.11

Centre now second most popular party among ethnic Estonians

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: