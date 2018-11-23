Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme said on Friday that a possible motion of no confidence against Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) will depend on developments in the Riigikogu on Monday. He noted, however, that the party has also considered filing a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) as well.

Helme told ERR that if the Riigikogu does not approve the statement on the UN Global Compact for Migration and the government refuses to deal with it, that will constitute a constitutional crisis.

Last week, Helme announced that EKRE had begun gathering signatures in support of a motion of no confidence against Mikser. Currently he does not yet have the 21 signatures needed to file the motion, and whether or not he will get anymore will depend on how things play out with the statement on the migration compact on Monday, when it is to be put to a vote in the Riigikogu.

The opposition party chairman noted that the EKRE parliamentary group has considered filing a motion of no confidence against the prime minister as well.

Helme stressed that the statement on the migration compact has to be worded in such a way that it clearly indicates that Estonia will not be joining the compact.

"Our proposed amendment consists of the fact that we want to turn this Marrakesh agreement on its head and very clearly communicate the position that Estonia does not have to join it," he said. "All this talk as though we were turning our backs on our longtime foreign policy track — all of it is incorrect."

The Riigikogu is scheduled to vote at an extraordinary session on Monday on a statement regarding the UN Global Compact on Migration.

