news

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
EKRE members picketing the Stenbock House in Tallinn.
EKRE members picketing the Stenbock House in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In connection with the ongoing controversy over the UN Global Compact on Migration, the extended board of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) issued an appeal on the weekend, calling on the public to mobilise in defence of the sovereignty and constitutional order of Estonia.

"The UN Global Compact on Migration, the accession to which the coalition parties are planning to approve, is a document that undermines the sovereignty and national interests of Estonia which essentially calls for a global migration of peoples," the party's extended board said, noting that the obligations listed in the pact would, over time, become part of customary international law and, inevitably for Estonia, turn the country into a multicultural through route.

"We can see clearly how, by means of migration-related topics first and foremost — including the distribution of immigrants, but also member states' tax policy, national defence and making the liberal ideology mandatory — a systematic demolition of the sovereignty of nation states is going on, the result of which is the elimination of the master's status and the culture of the indigenous nations of Europe," the appeal states.

"We do not agree with the claim that not joining the UN migration pact means for Estonia the abandoning of its current allies and foreign policy course," the party board continued. "Those who come up with a claim like this knowingly ignore the fact that a number of destination countries of immigration are refusing to join the migration pact. The United States, Poland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Australia, Israel, Switzerland and others are not international pariah states, but our important allies."

The opposition party board noted that, just as in Estonia, intense domestic political debate is also underway in several other countries, including Germany and Belgium.

"On the other hand, third world countries and possibly also Russia, who views it as a tool for achieving its geopolitical interests or as an opportunity to get rid of surplus population, are set to join the migration pact," they observed.

The extended board further stated that no government or president of Estonia has been issued a mandate by the people to cede the country's sovereignty.

EKRE is categorically opposed to joining the UN Global Compact on Migration and has called for a referendum on the matter; the EKRE parliamentary group has submitted a relevant draft to the Riigikogu board.

Let people decide

"Our joining or not joining the UN global migration pact will affect not only our own lives, but also the lives of generations to come," the appeal noted. "In matters of such principle, society must not be left out of the political decision-making process. Let the people — the supreme authority of the state — decide what future lies ahead for Estonia."

The EKRE party board added that a referendum would allow for the resolution of an issue rife with political conflict in a conclusive and constructive manner and with a guarantee of legitimacy.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

conservative people's party of estoniaun migration pact


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.11

Embassy reopening in Budapest to expand Estonia's presence in region

23.11

Actor reads through entire UN Global Migration Compact, takes 2 hours

23.11

Legal clarity yet to be reached on Abkhazian-Estonian citizenship issue

23.11

Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

23.11

Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

23.11

Sten Tamkivi: Behind every migrant stat lies a human being, not a threat

23.11

Ratas in Prague: Czech interested in our e-services, we in their e-commerce

23.11

RIA: Estonian businesses not prepared for new ID card

Opinion
12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE members picketing the Stenbock House in Tallinn.

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

In connection with the ongoing controversy over the UN Global Compact on Migration, the extended board of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) issued an appeal on the weekend, calling on the public to mobilise in defence of the sovereignty and constitutional order of Estonia.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
25.11

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

25.11

Estonia to lead Baltic defence cooperation next year

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Alutaguse established as Estonia's sixth national park

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

25.11

Paet: Let Estonian government decide on migration pact with a vote

24.11

Day in the Life: Loone the train conductor

24.11

Riigikogu committee forwards draft UN migration pact statement to plenary

24.11

Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application

24.11

University of Tartu to join U4 university network

23.11

Deputy committee chair: Allowing referendums populist, not doable

23.11

Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

23.11

Embassy reopening in Budapest to expand Estonia's presence in region

23.11

Actor reads through entire UN Global Migration Compact, takes 2 hours

23.11

Legal clarity yet to be reached on Abkhazian-Estonian citizenship issue

23.11

Helme: EKRE weighing no-confidence motions against Mikser, Ratas

23.11

Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

23.11

Sten Tamkivi: Behind every migrant stat lies a human being, not a threat

23.11

Ratas in Prague: Czech interested in our e-services, we in their e-commerce

23.11

RIA: Estonian businesses not prepared for new ID card

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: