EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

In connection with the ongoing controversy over the UN Global Compact on Migration, the extended board of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) issued an appeal on the weekend, calling on the public to mobilise in defence of the sovereignty and constitutional order of Estonia.

"The UN Global Compact on Migration, the accession to which the coalition parties are planning to approve, is a document that undermines the sovereignty and national interests of Estonia which essentially calls for a global migration of peoples," the party's extended board said, noting that the obligations listed in the pact would, over time, become part of customary international law and, inevitably for Estonia, turn the country into a multicultural through route.

"We can see clearly how, by means of migration-related topics first and foremost — including the distribution of immigrants, but also member states' tax policy, national defence and making the liberal ideology mandatory — a systematic demolition of the sovereignty of nation states is going on, the result of which is the elimination of the master's status and the culture of the indigenous nations of Europe," the appeal states.

"We do not agree with the claim that not joining the UN migration pact means for Estonia the abandoning of its current allies and foreign policy course," the party board continued. "Those who come up with a claim like this knowingly ignore the fact that a number of destination countries of immigration are refusing to join the migration pact. The United States, Poland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Australia, Israel, Switzerland and others are not international pariah states, but our important allies."

The opposition party board noted that, just as in Estonia, intense domestic political debate is also underway in several other countries, including Germany and Belgium.

"On the other hand, third world countries and possibly also Russia, who views it as a tool for achieving its geopolitical interests or as an opportunity to get rid of surplus population, are set to join the migration pact," they observed.

The extended board further stated that no government or president of Estonia has been issued a mandate by the people to cede the country's sovereignty.

EKRE is categorically opposed to joining the UN Global Compact on Migration and has called for a referendum on the matter; the EKRE parliamentary group has submitted a relevant draft to the Riigikogu board.

Let people decide

"Our joining or not joining the UN global migration pact will affect not only our own lives, but also the lives of generations to come," the appeal noted. "In matters of such principle, society must not be left out of the political decision-making process. Let the people — the supreme authority of the state — decide what future lies ahead for Estonia."

The EKRE party board added that a referendum would allow for the resolution of an issue rife with political conflict in a conclusive and constructive manner and with a guarantee of legitimacy.

