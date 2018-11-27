news

Police decline to criminally investigate Tarand following EKRE protest ({{commentsTotal}})

News
MEP Indrek Tarand surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised protest in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018.
MEP Indrek Tarand surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised protest in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), there was no attempt to interfere with the conducting of a lawfully organised public meeting being held in front of the Riigikogu on Monday, 26 November, due to which there is no basis for launching a criminal investigation into the matter.

A representative of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) filed a criminal report with the police on Monday on the basis of § 158 of the Penal Code, which addresses interference with or violent dispersion of lawfully organised public meeting, according to a PPA press release.

The police assessed the circumstances detailed in the report and found that they lacked the basis for launching a criminal investigation. Only actions that are directed at either having the public meeting cancelled or influencing it in such a way that the shaping or expressing of its sentiments remains unachieved can be deemed as interfering with a public meeting.

"The goal of Indrek Tarand's actions was not to disperse the public meeting," explained Central Tallinn Police Station chief Kaido Saarniit. "Rather, with his statement, he became a participant in the public meeting. Interfering with a meeting and disrupting it are not the same thing. According to the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia, everyone has the right to express their opinion. We can question whether such behavior in that given situation was appropriate, but no indicators of a criminal offence were present in this action."

According to the report filed with the police, an EKRE representative claimed that a microphone belonging to the party was broken during the incident in question. "As the microphone was snatched from Indrek Tarand's hand, he cannot be blamed for it being ruined, and this was not deliberate damage to the microphone," Saarniit said.

"In a situation where there is a risk that a verbal conflict may escalate to a physical one, we encourage people to always call in law enforcement officers to help," he added.

Criminal investigation launched into attack on Tarand

A criminal report filed by MEP Indrek Tarand (SDE/S&D) himself, meanwhile, led the PPA to launch a criminal investigation after he was physically attacked at the EKRE-organised protest.

The opposition EKRE had called on its supporters to gather outside Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu, to protest against the UN Compact on Migration on Monday morning. A few hundred people followed the call.

Several politicians of the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) were there to meet with the protesters, among them party chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser, and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist, as well as several MPs. Also present was the party's top candidate for Pärnu, MEP Indrek Tarand.

SDE and EKRE are sharply divided on the issue of the UN compact, though the rift predates the current episode; spokespersons of both parties said that they couldn't be in office with one another.

The protesters reviled the SDE members and refused to let them speak. Tarand went for the microphone, at that point held by EKRE parliamentary group chairman Martin Helme. "If you don't want hundreds of thousands of refugees to come here, then vote for the Social Democrats," he said into the mic.

In the grapple that followed, Tarand was pushed off the podium, knocked to the ground and kicked repeatedly by protesters before being pulled away from the scene of the protest by a K Security security guard to where a police officer was standing.

"I was a victim of physical violence, and as a law-abiding citizen I filed a police report after what happened," Tarand had told ERR on Monday. "This kind of public attack seriously cannot be allowed." He added, however, that he was not injured in the scuffle.

Tarand not druk, despite EKRE claims

EKRE representatives claimed both during the protest as well as in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu afterward that Tarand was drunk, even after the PPA had released a statement confirming that the MEP was confirmed sober.

"Of course I wasn't," the MEP told ERR.

Responding to a query by ERR, the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) confirmed on Monday that a criminal investigation on the basis of the section of the Penal Code regarding aggravated breach of public order was launched together with the Prosecutor's Office in order to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A physical conflict occurred at the protest in front of the Riigikogu, and police officers took statements from Indrek Tarand as a victim," said Kaido Saarniit, head of the Central Tallinn Police Station. "It was claimed at the scene that [Tarand] may be drunk. Law enforcement officers checked his intoxication level and the man was sober. The goal of our further investigation is to determine all the exact circumstances of the incident."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

indrek tarandconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
26.11

Luik: Full-fledged military conflict could erupt in Ukraine at any moment

26.11

Ratas promises to put migration pact to government vote if necessary

26.11

New coalition already agreed upon, says EKRE chairman

26.11

Prime minister calls meeting of security committee over Kerch Strait attack

26.11

Katri Raik appointed new interior minister

26.11

Estonia condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian vessels in Kerch Strait

26.11

Riigikogu to vote on UN Migration Compact declaration on Monday

25.11

EKRE board issues call to mobilise in defence of Estonian sovereignty

Estonia 100
Opinion
25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

FEATURE
BUSINESS
23.11

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

22.11

SEB lowers 2019 economic growth forecast to 3%

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

Culture
2019 Elections
MEP Indrek Tarand surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised protest in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018.

Police decline to criminally investigate Tarand following EKRE protest

According to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), there was no attempt to interfere with the conducting of a lawfully organised public meeting being held in front of the Riigikogu on Monday, 26 November, due to which there is no basis for launching a criminal investigation into the matter.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:54

Russian Arms Control delegation inspecting Estonian Defence Forces units

16:50

Deputy committee chair: Russian aggression must be met with sanctions

15:52

Police decline to criminally investigate Tarand following EKRE protest

14:49

Estonian officials reviewing files of 40 Syrians in Turkey

14:02

Kaljulaid calls Russia's attack on Ukrainian naval vessels war in Europe

13:07

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

12:19

Riigikogu members to draw up statement in support of Ukraine

12:03

Arvo Pärt receives two high honours in Poland

11:18

Kaja Kallas: UN Migration Compact vote amounts to government failure

10:12

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

09:17

Coalition: Crisis over, government not to debate UN Compact any further

08:59

Riigikogu adopts declaration in support of UN Compact on Migration

26.11

Tsahkna: Security situation requires end to political games in Estonia

26.11

Declaration on UN Migration Compact under discussion in the Riigikogu

26.11

EKRE anti-migration pact protest gets out of hand, Ratas condemns violence Updated

26.11

Luik: Full-fledged military conflict could erupt in Ukraine at any moment

26.11

Ratas promises to put migration pact to government vote if necessary

26.11

Construction volume increases in third quarter

26.11

New coalition already agreed upon, says EKRE chairman

26.11

Prime minister calls meeting of security committee over Kerch Strait attack

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: