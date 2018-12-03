news

EKRE files complaint against Indrek Tarand MEP with district prosecutor ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
MEP Indrek Tarand surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised protest in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018.
MEP Indrek Tarand surrounded by protesters at an EKRE-organised protest in front of the Riigikogu on Monday. 26 November 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has filed a complaint with the North District Prosecutor's Office, demanding that the authorities investigate the behaviour of Indrek Tarand MEP at an EKRE rally outside the Riigikogu on 26 November. The police earlier rejected a similar complaint.

Before the Riigikogu's vote on a declaration of support of the United Nations' Global Compact on Migration, EKRE called for a protest outside Toompea Castle. Several prominent members of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) were present, as well as Indrek Tarand, who will run on an SDE list in the coming general election on 3 March next year.

Tarand pushed onto the stage, taking the microphone away from Martin Helme MP (EKRE). In the scuffle that ensued shortly after, Tarand was dragged to the ground and physically assaulted by the protesters, which in turn triggered a police investigation of the incident as well as some of the EKRE supporters present.

EKRE filed a complaint of their own, demanding that the police investigate Tarand for the unlawful disturbing and breaking-up of a lawfully organised public meeting. The police decided not to act, prompting EKRE to turn to the prosecutor's office.

Chairman of EKRE's parliamentary group, Martin Helme confirmed that EKRE will take the matter to the next-higher authority, daily Õhtuleht wrote on Monday.

"The Tarand matter absolutely was a provocation, the aim of which was to anger the protesters, let the organisers drag him off the stage and then afterwards play the victim in the media," Helme said, who on the day of the incident also insisted that Tarand was drunk long after the police had confirmed that this wasn't the case.

"There was no beating, there was a scuffle that was prompted by Tarand's unlawful actions," Helme added.

The police did not initiate an investigation, but said that Tarand's intention hadn't been to disturb EKRE's rally. "The aim of Indrek Tarand's activities wasn't to disperse the meeting, but with his taking the stage he rather joined the protesters," head of the police's Tallinn city centre division, Kaido Saarniit, told reporters.

"Hindering a public meeting and disturbing it isn't one and the same thing. According to the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia, everyone has the right to express their opinion. We can ask whether or not [Tarand's] behaviour was appropriate in this case, but there is no evidence of an offence in this case," Saarniit added.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekremartin helmeindrek tarandsocial democratic partypolice and border guard boardoffice of prosecutor general


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
02.12

President and prime minister top daily list of 2018 influential people

01.12

Estonia offers condolences to US on death of President George H.W. Bush

01.12

Security serivces honoured on attempted coup anniversary

01.12

Estonia stance on Kerch Strait amongst clearest, says Ukrainian portal

30.11

Coalition parties to dole out €6.5 million in protection money in 2019

30.11

Survey: Over 2,500 persons with HIV in Estonia not receiving treatment

30.11

Newspaper association denounces 'brainwashing' by some local newsletters

30.11

Economic affairs minister to propose Finland join Rail Baltica

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

30.11

Economic growth accelerates in third quarter

29.11

Estonian residential housing most expensive in Baltic states

29.11

Average wage, salary growth accelerates in third quarter

28.11

Third quarter business sector profits see 21% increase on year

27.11

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

Culture
2019 Elections
The Social Democrats' leading candidates in Tartu.

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

The Social Democratic Party's Tartu branch met on Sunday to confirm their leading candidates in the 2019 general election. The first three on the list are Heljo Pikhov, Toomas Jürgenstein and Gea Kangilaski. Marju Lauristin, a long-time party member and former minister of social affairs as well as MEP, rounds off SDE's Tartu top ten.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:40

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

13:07

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

12:02

Estonian president attending pre-event of Munich Security Conference

11:05

Elron introducing new train ticket selling system

10:13

Social Democrats decide on top ten candidates in Tartu

09:25

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

08:45

EKRE files complaint against Indrek Tarand MEP with district prosecutor

02.12

PM speaks out against wider effects of physical confrontation in politics

02.12

President formally green lights election, advises level-headed voting

02.12

President and prime minister top daily list of 2018 influential people

01.12

Estonia offers condolences to US on death of President George H.W. Bush

01.12

Security serivces honoured on attempted coup anniversary

01.12

Estonia stance on Kerch Strait amongst clearest, says Ukrainian portal

30.11

Coalition parties to dole out €6.5 million in protection money in 2019

30.11

Survey: Over 2,500 persons with HIV in Estonia not receiving treatment

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

30.11

Major Utilitas transaction does not require Competition Authority approval

30.11

Newspaper association denounces 'brainwashing' by some local newsletters

30.11

Economic affairs minister to propose Finland join Rail Baltica

30.11

Retail trade turnover continues to grow in October

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: