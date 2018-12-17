news

Social Democrats sign off on election lists at party congress in Jõhvi

Some of SDE's main candidates. Centre: Jevgeni Ossinovski. Left, from top: Rainer Vakra, Helmen Kütt, Ivari Padar. Right, from top: Indrek Tarand, Marina Kaljurand and Madis Kallas.
Some of SDE's main candidates. Centre: Jevgeni Ossinovski. Left, from top: Rainer Vakra, Helmen Kütt, Ivari Padar. Right, from top: Indrek Tarand, Marina Kaljurand and Madis Kallas. Source: ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party has its lists for the 2019 general election in place. At the party's congress held in Jõhvi in Ida-Viru County on Sunday, they also signed off on the campaign platform.

A speech by party chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski MP was followed by the introduction of the candidates for each of Estonia's electoral districts.

Altogether 45 women and 80 men are running for Riigikogu mandates for the Social Democrats this time, including ministers, current MPs, current and former members of the European Parliament, but also local activists as well as personalities in culture and society.

The party has chosen trustworthy and notable people to be its candidates, Mr Ossinovski said: "We offer well-considered and actually practical solutions. Solutions that are necessary to ensure Estonia's lasting success. We invite everyone to calmly go on building a democratic state that sees its strength in ensuring equal opportunity for all. To build a country where no one is left behind, a country in which everyone counts."

He went on to point out that there are several notable personalities that are political candidates for the first time, and who have decided to run for parliament with the Social Democrats.

They include former ambassador and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Kaljurand, Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut, Indrek Tarand MEP, Minister of the Interior Katri Raik, Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Rene Tammist, and former Free Party member Monika Haukanõmm MP.

An overview of SDE's candidates by electoral district is available here.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

social democratic party2019 riigikogu election


Toomas Sildam.

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Pro Patria's opposition to the UN Global Compact for Migration will not prevent Estonia from joining it, leaving the party as a member of the ruling coalition with a choice — to either swallow the loss, or issue a no-confidence motion against Social Democratic Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser and resign from the government, writes journalist Toomas Sildam.

Social Democrats sign off on election lists at party congress in Jõhvi

