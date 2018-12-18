news

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Marina Kaljurand (SDE).
Marina Kaljurand (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski said on Tuesday that he wants Marina Kaljurand to top the party's ticket for the 2019 European Parliament elections next May.

"As I have stated, my recommendation or vision when it comes to the European Parliament elections is that Marina Kaljurand leads the list," Mr Ossinovski told BNS on Tuesday. "But the decision will be made by the party following the Riigikogu elections."

According to Mr Ossinovski, the SDE will start discussing its ticket for the European Parliament elections following the 3 March Riigikogu elections.

"Our most important objective for the period ahead of 3 March is a solid outcome in the Riigikogu elections, to continue serving Estonia in the makeup of the next government coalition," he stressed.

Ms Kaljurand is currently SDE's top candidate for Harju and Rapla Counties in the 3 March elections, and in second place overall following Mr Ossinovski on the party's general list.

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and longtime diplomat, Ms Kaljulaid joined the SDE this June.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jevgeni ossinovskimarina kaljurandeuropean parliamentsocial democratic party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
10:45

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

09:47

Survey: Will in population to defend Estonia remains high

08:50

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

EU commission approves Estonia-Russia cross-border projects

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:32

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

17:25

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

16:39

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

16:10

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

15:21

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

14:17

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

13:30

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

12:22

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

12:09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

11:21

Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday

10:45

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

09:47

Survey: Will in population to defend Estonia remains high

08:50

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: