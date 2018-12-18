Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski said on Tuesday that he wants Marina Kaljurand to top the party's ticket for the 2019 European Parliament elections next May.

"As I have stated, my recommendation or vision when it comes to the European Parliament elections is that Marina Kaljurand leads the list," Mr Ossinovski told BNS on Tuesday. "But the decision will be made by the party following the Riigikogu elections."

According to Mr Ossinovski, the SDE will start discussing its ticket for the European Parliament elections following the 3 March Riigikogu elections.

"Our most important objective for the period ahead of 3 March is a solid outcome in the Riigikogu elections, to continue serving Estonia in the makeup of the next government coalition," he stressed.

Ms Kaljurand is currently SDE's top candidate for Harju and Rapla Counties in the 3 March elections, and in second place overall following Mr Ossinovski on the party's general list.

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and longtime diplomat, Ms Kaljulaid joined the SDE this June.

