Marina Kaljurand resigns as head of cyber-security commission

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Kaljurand, who was elected to the Riigikogu on 3 March as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), resigned as chairwoman of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace (GCSC).

"I led the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace for the final time today, this time in Kobe," Ms Kaljurand wrote on social media. "I had to resign as director of the commission as the commission is apolitical, and I cannot lead it as a newly-elected MP. I will stay on as a regular member and commissioner, and current deputy directors Latha Reddy from India and Michael Chertoff from the US will take over direction [of the commission]."

Ms Kaljurand admitted she had ambivalent feelings about the move.

"On one hand, I was sorry to resign as head of the commission," she wrote. "I did this work for two years. I have led various delegations and work groups, but this commission is unique both in its makeup and its level — 26 top specialists of their fields from all over the world: from San Francisco to Beijing; from Tallinn to Johannesburg; from a Harvard professor to a South African human rights expert; from a US hacker to a former Dutch foreign minister. And most importantly — over the past two years we have argued and been through so much together and become real friends."

On the other hand, she continued, she was very happy to begin serving as MP in Estonia.

"I am ready for this and I am very much looking forward to it," Ms Kaljurand wrote.

She will also continue working as a member of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on Cyber Security, where, she noted, one's status as MP does not pose a problem.