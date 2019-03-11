news

Marina Kaljurand resigns as head of cyber-security commission ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Marina Kaljurand (SDE).
Marina Kaljurand (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Marina Kaljurand, who was elected to the Riigikogu on 3 March as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), resigned as chairwoman of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace (GCSC).

"I led the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace for the final time today, this time in Kobe," Ms Kaljurand wrote on social media. "I had to resign as director of the commission as the commission is apolitical, and I cannot lead it as a newly-elected MP. I will stay on as a regular member and commissioner, and current deputy directors Latha Reddy from India and Michael Chertoff from the US will take over direction [of the commission]."

Ms Kaljurand admitted she had ambivalent feelings about the move.

"On one hand, I was sorry to resign as head of the commission," she wrote. "I did this work for two years. I have led various delegations and work groups, but this commission is unique both in its makeup and its level — 26 top specialists of their fields from all over the world: from San Francisco to Beijing; from Tallinn to Johannesburg; from a Harvard professor to a South African human rights expert; from a US hacker to a former Dutch foreign minister. And most importantly — over the past two years we have argued and been through so much together and become real friends."

On the other hand, she continued, she was very happy to begin serving as MP in Estonia.

"I am ready for this and I am very much looking forward to it," Ms Kaljurand wrote.

She will also continue working as a member of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on Cyber Security, where, she noted, one's status as MP does not pose a problem.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

marina kaljurandsocial democratic partyglobal commission on the stability of cyberspace


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
08.03

Hiiumaa wants 120 additional ferry departures on Rohuküla-Heltermaa route

08.03

Centre Party board convenes to discuss Reform's coalition talks invite

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

08.03

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Centre to decide on coalition talks with Reform on Friday

06.03

Sinisalu: Russia trying to influence Estonia via Western countries

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
10.03

We will reach our future goal of single-party government, says EKRE chief

10.03

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

10.03

Annett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

09.03

Opinion: March 1944 Tallinn bombing anniversary dignified commemoration

09.03

Fourteen general election complaints received

Business
05.03

Eesti Energia begins selling electricity to household consumers in Latvia

05.03

Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

05.03

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January

02.03

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
09:57

Marina Kaljurand resigns as head of cyber-security commission

09:02

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

10.03

We will reach our future goal of single-party government, says EKRE chief

10.03

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

10.03

Annett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

09.03

Opinion: March 1944 Tallinn bombing anniversary dignified commemoration

09.03

Fourteen general election complaints received

09.03

Mikser leaves open possibility of Reform talks, without red lines

08.03

Kallas: Reform to approach Isamaa, Social Democrats next

08.03

President strips convicted traitor Deniss Metsavas of military ranks

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

Centre rejects Reform's offer to begin coalition talks

08.03

Hiiumaa wants 120 additional ferry departures on Rohuküla-Heltermaa route

08.03

Centre Party board convenes to discuss Reform's coalition talks invite

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

08.03

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: