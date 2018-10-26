news

Marina Kaljurand Social Democrats' top candidate for European Parliament ({{commentsTotal}})

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and experienced diplomat Marina Kaljurand confirmed on ETV+ programme Nädala intervjuu that she is the Social Democratic Party's number one candidate in the European Parliament elections taking place next May.

Kaljurand is likewise the SDE's top candidate in Harju and Rapla Counties in the Riigikogu elections taking place next March.

"I was offered the top spot in Harju and Rapla Counties," she said. "I gave them my consent."

According to Kaljurand, it makes little difference to her whether she ennds up in the Riigikogu or the European Parliament. "Many issues that are important to us are resolved in the European Parliament," she said, citing trade and agriculture as examples.

Programme host Dmitri Pastuhhov asked her whether integration is a topic for the Riigikogu then, to which she responded that the two are not mutually exclusive.

"Regardless of where I work, whether in Tallinn or in Brussels, I will remain an Estonian patriot," Kaljurand said. "I'm going to start travelling across Estonia. I'm going to start travelling to Ida-Viru County. I'm going to start talking about integration and the Estonian language and culture."

Kaljurand unsuccesfully ran for president in Estonia in 2016.

The Riigikogu elections are scheduled to take place on 3 March 2019. The European Parliament elections will follow on 23-26 May.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

marina kaljurandeuropean parliamentsocial democratic party


