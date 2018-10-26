SDE hopes for fully renewable energy consumption by 2030

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has announced its aim of solely renewable energy consumption by 2030.

"We are setting the goal of producing energy from renewable sources by 2030, at least in domestic consumption," according to the SDE's recently published environmental manifesto.

"Green politics is not a slogan; the Social Democrats believe it is an absolute necessity," said party member and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist, in a press release.

Green revolution

"In order to prevent a climatic catastrophe, a green revolution is occurring on a scale on a par with the first industrial revolution; in its pace, however, it is comparable to the digital revolution. Public policy should act as a catalyst, supported by entrepreneurial innovation," Mr Tammist said.

Coping with climate change requires action in all important fields ‒ energy, sustainable transportation, waste management and sustainable management of Estonia's natural resources, the environmental manifesto notes.

A separate objective is to switch to renewable energy-only transport, with trains and ferries running on electricity.

Transport sector vital

"In the energy sector, the proportion of renewable energies is growing due to its increasingly competitive price, in transport, however, the state needs to be the one to show the way how to switch to renewable energy. The role of the transport sector is vital for achieving climate goals," the manifesto continued.

Forest management is also a key SDE policy.

"The forest is one of the most important resources in ensuring not just our sustainability but the whole world's. Our position is that the average allowable cut of woodland in the course of five years should not exceed 10 million cubic meters per year," party board member Rainer Vakra said.

Other aims include curbing single-use plastics, banning fur farms and striving for a zero waste economy.

SDE are not alone in recently highlighting ecological issues; as well as two green-based parties now in existence (the Estonian Greens, and the Biodiversity Party, yet to reach the 500 member threshold needed to run in elections) President Kersti Kaljulaid recently said Estonia should cease all CO2 output in a matter of years, and Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) has stated oil shale energy generation should be ended within a similar timescale.

