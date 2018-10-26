news

SDE hopes for fully renewable energy consumption by 2030 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE).
Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE). Source: Ann Vaida
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has announced its aim of solely renewable energy consumption by 2030.

"We are setting the goal of producing energy from renewable sources by 2030, at least in domestic consumption," according to the SDE's recently published environmental manifesto.

"Green politics is not a slogan; the Social Democrats believe it is an absolute necessity," said party member and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist, in a press release.

Green revolution

"In order to prevent a climatic catastrophe, a green revolution is occurring on a scale on a par with the first industrial revolution; in its pace, however, it is comparable to the digital revolution. Public policy should act as a catalyst, supported by entrepreneurial innovation," Mr Tammist said. 

Coping with climate change requires action in all important fields ‒ energy, sustainable transportation, waste management and sustainable management of Estonia's natural resources, the environmental manifesto notes.

A separate objective is to switch to renewable energy-only transport, with trains and ferries running on electricity.

Transport sector vital

"In the energy sector, the proportion of renewable energies is growing due to its increasingly competitive price, in transport, however, the state needs to be the one to show the way how to switch to renewable energy. The role of the transport sector is vital for achieving climate goals," the manifesto continued.

Forest management is also a key SDE policy.

"The forest is one of the most important resources in ensuring not just our sustainability but the whole world's. Our position is that the average allowable cut of woodland in the course of five years should not exceed 10 million cubic meters per year," party board member Rainer Vakra said.

Other aims include curbing single-use plastics, banning fur farms and striving for a zero waste economy.   

SDE are not alone in recently highlighting ecological issues; as well as two green-based parties now in existence (the Estonian Greens, and the Biodiversity Party, yet to reach the 500 member threshold needed to run in elections) President Kersti Kaljulaid recently said Estonia should cease all CO2 output in a matter of years, and Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) has stated oil shale energy generation should be ended within a similar timescale.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sdesocial democratic partyrenewable energyrene tammistgreen politics in estoniarenewable energy in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:51

Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

08:54

Electoral Office preparing to fight possible cyber-attacks

25.10

Weather to turn wintry this weekend

25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

Opinion
23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

25.10

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

US think tank rates Estonian tax system most competitive worldwide

24.10

Enterprise Estonia: #EstonianWay promo hopes to entice 20,000 more tourists

24.10

Finance Ministry: Less than week left to register beneficial owners

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:28

Kersti Kaljulaid meets NZ prime minister in Auckland

17:21

Two more worthies added to potential party candidate lists

16:29

SDE hopes for fully renewable energy consumption by 2030

15:31

Trade union dispute with state-owned ferry company may end up in court

14:39

Air Baltic starts Oslo and Stockholm routes on Sunday

13:47

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

12:53

Over half million in expense allowances paid out by Riigikogu

11:49

Delegation of US senators visits Estonia, meets with Luik

10:44

Marina Kaljurand Social Democrats' top candidate for European Parliament

09:51

Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

08:54

Electoral Office preparing to fight possible cyber-attacks

25.10

Weather to turn wintry this weekend

25.10

Economic growth slows in first half of 2018

25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: