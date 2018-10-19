Izmailova: Greens to confirm election list on 1 December

Speaking in an interview with ERR, Estonian Greens chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova said that the party will confirm its list of candidates for the 2019 Riigikogu elections on 1 December.

What is the current state of the Greens' preparations for the Riigikogu elections?

The Greens' preparations for the Riigikogu elections are in a good state. We have reached an agreement regarding primary issues as well as our red lines.

We are currently working on the finishing touches to our election programme. The same goes for our election campaign.

When will the election list be finalised? Have you already decided on the top candidates for some electoral districts?

The moment of truth will be on 1 December. A general meeting will be held that day where we will confirm the names and order of our candidates.

Do you plan to run yourself? In what electoral district?

Of course I'm running! As I already said, we will confirm electoral districts and order at the general meeting.

Does the party have new members to announce who are contributing to the election campaign?

Several people who care about Estonia's environment and people have joined the party both over the summer as well as in autumn now. There are many who have never previously actively participated in party politics, but who are so disappointed by Estonia's environmental policies and the activities of the Riigikogu's parliamentary parties that they have decided to join the Greens or run in our list.

Considering what is happening in our society and the world more generally, from excessive deforestation and the pollution of our seas to warnings about an ecological catastrophe, it is entirely understandable that people would contribute to a green worldview.

When will you launch your election campaign and campaign advertising? How much money do you plan on spending on outdoor advertising?

Our campaign will be unique and distinctive in Estonian terms. We have known ourselves for some time already when and how we will be doing this, but we're keeping specific dates a surprise.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!