October party ratings: Centre, Reform both increase their lead

This month, the Centre Party and Reform Party, both of whom are vying for a win in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next spring, saw the biggest increases in support, it appears from the results of a nationwide poll commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

If the Riigikogu elections were to be held tomorrow, 30% of voters would vote for the Centre Party — 2% more than last month. The Reform Party, meanwhile, earned the support of 28% of respondents, up 1% on month.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) maintained a healthy grip on third place with 12% of support, which remained steady on month, while the Social Democratic Party (SDE) came in fourth with 12%, down 2% on month.

The Pro Patria Party managed to make the election threshold this month, with support for the junior coalition party reaching 5%.

While the Free Party elected a new party chairman, this has yet to be reflected in support for the party. The Kaul Nurm-led opposition party was supported by just 2% of voters, remaining unchanged compared to September figures.

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens likewise received the support of 2% of voters.

Coalition, opposition see equal support

The government coalition, which consists of the Centre Party, SDE and Pro Patria, enjoyed the support of a total of 47% of voters, tying this month with the opposition, which consists of the Reform Party, EKRE and the Free Party.

The number of respondents not to indicate party preference, however, increased to its highest in three months — from 33% in August and 35% in September to 39% in October.

From 2-15 October, Turu-uuringute AS interviewed a total of 1,000 voting-age Estonian citizens in person. The answers of those who indicated no preference were eliminated from the outcome so as to make it as comparable as possible to the outcome of a Riigikogu election. The margin of error does not exceed ±3.10% per 1,000 respondents surveyed.

The next Riigikogu elections are scheduled to take place on 3 March 2019.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!