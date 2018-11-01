news

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Source: ERR
News

The opposition Reform Party has essentially decided on its top candidates for each of Estonia's 12 electoral districts for the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Compared to the previous elections in 2015, half of all electoral districts will see a new top candidate on the ballot.

Of Tallinn's three electoral districts, the Central Tallinn-Lasnamäe-Pirita district is expected to see a new top candidate in honorary party chairman Siim Kallas. In the previous elections in 2015, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus earned 5,716 votes in this district.

Kristen Michal, meanwhile, will remain the party's top candidate in the Haabersti-Põhja-Tallinn-Kristiine electoral district, where he earned 4,766 votes in the 2015 elections.

Urmas Paet will also remain at the top of Reform's ballot in the Mustamäe-Nõmme electoral district, where he earned 7,868 votes in the previous elections.

Outside of the capital

Reform's new party chairwoman Kaja Kallas will be running for election in Estonia's largest and most competitive electoral district, Harju and Rapla Counties, where then-chairman Taavi Rõivas earned 15,881 votes in the previous elections.

In all likelihood, Kalle Laanet will be the party's top pick in Hiiu, Lääne and Saare Counties, where Urve Tiidus earned 4,117 votes in the 2015 elections.

Jürgen Ligi, meanwhile, will remain Reform's number one candidate in Järva and Viljandi Counties, where he earned 6,757 votes in the previous elections.

While Taavi Rõivas had hoped to run for election in Tallinn as well, this time he will have to settle for top billing in Lääne-Viru County, Estonia's smallest electoral district, where Reform candidate Valdo Randpere earned 3,170 votes in the previous elections.

The popular opposition party's top candidate for Ida-Viru County will be Eerik-Niiles Kross, replacing previous candidate Deniss Boroditš, who earned 769 votes and has since left the party.

Urmas Kruuse will likely remain Reform's top candidate in Jõgeva and Tartu Counties; in 2015, he earned 5,960 votes in the same district.

Current Mayor Urmas Klaas will be promoted from third billing in the previous elections to the party's top spot in Tartu, Estonia's second-largest city. In the 2015 elections, Ants Laaneots was the party's number one candidate, earning 5,920 votes.

Hanno Pevkur, meanwhile, will remain Reform's top candidate in Võru, Valga and Põlva Counties, where he earned 3,816 votes in the previous elections.

Toomas Kivimägi will also retain his position as the party's number one candidate in Pärnu County, where he earned 7,603 votes in the 2015 elections.

Candidate list to be finalised in stages

Anyone wishing to run on the Reform Party's candidate list in the 2019 Riigikogu elections has until next Monday, 5 November to notify the party.

The Reform Party's internal elections will take place in two stages: from 9-12 November, the party will vote on who will be included on their lists by electoral district, and from 5-12 December, they will vote in a second round on who will be included in their general list. The Reform Party is expected to confirm its list of candidates at a general meeting scheduled for 12 January.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will take place on 3 March.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

30.10

Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

30.10

Kontaveit loses in opening round of Elite Trophy tournament in China

30.10

Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+

Opinion
25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

FEATURE
BUSINESS
31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

31.10

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

30.10

Eesti Energia third quarter revenue up 26.7% to nearly €200 million

30.10

September retail turnover growth up 3% on year

Culture
2019 Elections
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

The opposition Reform Party has essentially decided on its top candidates for each of Estonia's 12 electoral districts for the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Compared to the previous elections in 2015, half of all electoral districts will see a new top candidate on the ballot.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:22

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

13:15

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

12:19

Estonia 200 hoping to keep party leadership as simple as possible

11:14

Taxify launches in Narva

10:17

Audit: 57% of emergency department visits could have seen doctor instead

08:52

Tõniste on pensions: State does not have to babysit irresponsible people

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

31.10

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Theatre NO99 to close its doors

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

31.10

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

31.10

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: