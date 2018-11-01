Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

The opposition Reform Party has essentially decided on its top candidates for each of Estonia's 12 electoral districts for the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Compared to the previous elections in 2015, half of all electoral districts will see a new top candidate on the ballot.

Of Tallinn's three electoral districts, the Central Tallinn-Lasnamäe-Pirita district is expected to see a new top candidate in honorary party chairman Siim Kallas. In the previous elections in 2015, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus earned 5,716 votes in this district.

Kristen Michal, meanwhile, will remain the party's top candidate in the Haabersti-Põhja-Tallinn-Kristiine electoral district, where he earned 4,766 votes in the 2015 elections.

Urmas Paet will also remain at the top of Reform's ballot in the Mustamäe-Nõmme electoral district, where he earned 7,868 votes in the previous elections.

Outside of the capital

Reform's new party chairwoman Kaja Kallas will be running for election in Estonia's largest and most competitive electoral district, Harju and Rapla Counties, where then-chairman Taavi Rõivas earned 15,881 votes in the previous elections.

In all likelihood, Kalle Laanet will be the party's top pick in Hiiu, Lääne and Saare Counties, where Urve Tiidus earned 4,117 votes in the 2015 elections.

Jürgen Ligi, meanwhile, will remain Reform's number one candidate in Järva and Viljandi Counties, where he earned 6,757 votes in the previous elections.

While Taavi Rõivas had hoped to run for election in Tallinn as well, this time he will have to settle for top billing in Lääne-Viru County, Estonia's smallest electoral district, where Reform candidate Valdo Randpere earned 3,170 votes in the previous elections.

The popular opposition party's top candidate for Ida-Viru County will be Eerik-Niiles Kross, replacing previous candidate Deniss Boroditš, who earned 769 votes and has since left the party.

Urmas Kruuse will likely remain Reform's top candidate in Jõgeva and Tartu Counties; in 2015, he earned 5,960 votes in the same district.

Current Mayor Urmas Klaas will be promoted from third billing in the previous elections to the party's top spot in Tartu, Estonia's second-largest city. In the 2015 elections, Ants Laaneots was the party's number one candidate, earning 5,920 votes.

Hanno Pevkur, meanwhile, will remain Reform's top candidate in Võru, Valga and Põlva Counties, where he earned 3,816 votes in the previous elections.

Toomas Kivimägi will also retain his position as the party's number one candidate in Pärnu County, where he earned 7,603 votes in the 2015 elections.

Candidate list to be finalised in stages

Anyone wishing to run on the Reform Party's candidate list in the 2019 Riigikogu elections has until next Monday, 5 November to notify the party.

The Reform Party's internal elections will take place in two stages: from 9-12 November, the party will vote on who will be included on their lists by electoral district, and from 5-12 December, they will vote in a second round on who will be included in their general list. The Reform Party is expected to confirm its list of candidates at a general meeting scheduled for 12 January.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will take place on 3 March.

-

