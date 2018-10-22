''A Better Future'' new Reform Party slogan

The Reform Party has kicked off its election campaign for March 2019's election with the slogan ''A Better Future!'' (''Parem tulevik''), appearing on outdoor advertising hoardings and including images of leader, Kaja Kallas.

The slogan implies Reform's strong plan for the future, providing an alternative to current governmental policies, based on its centre-right/liberal stance.

''The government has put the brakes on the Estonia's ongoing development and has made decisions which have cost the country hundreds of millions of euros,'' Ms. Kallas said, obliquely referring to the Centre-Social Democratic Party (SDE)-Isamaa/Pro Patria coalition and its perceived mismanagement of the taxation system, plus unpopular alcohol excise duty hikes.

Silent protest

''The Estonian people are protesting the government in the form of the hidden economy and 'envelope wages', which are on the rise, but this is dangerous because the small but resilient country which Estonians have worked so hard on creating is in danger of being demolished,'' Ms Kallas went on.

Explaining further the meaning behind the new slogan, which echoes a former mantra: ''A Strong Team'' (''Tugev meeskond''), Ms. Kallas noted the inclusive nature of the Reform platform, where in her view a 'patriot' is anyone who keeps the Estonian Blue-Black-White in mind and gets dewy-eyed on hearing the national anthem.

''''A Better Future' is one where our security is secured by both our own defence capabilities and the presence of our allies; where entrepreneurship and self-motivation are valued, rather than inhibited by excessive rules and unclear tax policies; where our wealth continues to thrive, and world-class products get made here," she noted.

Social issues covered too

"'A Better Future' also means one is where we are physically and mentally healthier and can get access to a doctor when needed; where the elderly get a decent pension after all their work; where our environment is maintained, and where governance is entrusted to people who know what they are doing and dare to take difficult but necessary decisions. A vote for the Reform Party is a vote for team which will carry that out," Ms Kallas continued.

The party leadership is set to discuss key security issues on Wednesday.

The opposition Reform Party is the largest party in terms of seats, at 30 in the Riigikogu, and has been out-of-office since November 2016. It was previously in government from 2005 to 2016, under the prime ministerships of Andrus Ansip and Taavi Rõivas.

Frenetic campaigning followed by 40-day silence

Coalition majority Centre Party's slogan was unveiled a couple of weeks ago: ''A Just State for All'' (''Õiglane Riik Kõgile").

Outdoor election advertising is prohibited from 40 days before the election, though social media is exempted from this, under current law.

The Riigikogu elections are on 3 March 2019.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!