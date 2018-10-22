news

EKRE launches election campaign ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Still from EKRE's TV ad campaign reads 'Estonia First' and 'We'll change Estonian life for the better'.
Still from EKRE's TV ad campaign reads 'Estonia First' and 'We'll change Estonian life for the better'. Source: EKRE promotional clip
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) launched its March 2019 election campaign on Monday, with TV and internet advertisements.

''We want to send a clear message to those voters who have not chosen any party yet, that EKRE is the only party which believes the prerequisite for a successful and prosperous Estonia is the pre-eminent status of its own people,'' said party vice-chair Martin Helme.

"We won't force people into low-paid jobs with the introduction of cheap labour from outside Estonia; we are the only party wishing to place the control of immigration firmly in the hands of the Estonian people, so that our children and grandchildren can live in an Estonian-speaking country,'' he continued.

Reforms to judiciary, presidential elections and taxation system

''We are also the only party which wants to make reforms to the judicial system to make it run more fairly, and to make the president directly elected by the people,'' Mr Helme added.

Independence of the judiciary and the election of the president, currently chosen by the Riigikogu in the first instance, are both issues at stake in the Estonian political scene as a whole, as is taxation reform. EKRE wants to cut taxes, it says.

More policies to be announced

EKRE published its economic manifesto at the beginning of October and says it will disclose its national defence, social, agricultural, cultural and educational programs in the coming months.

Another opposition party, Reform, unveiled its election slogan on Monday as well; Centre did so a couple of weeks ago.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremartin helme2019 riigikogu elections2019 estonian parliamentary elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:32

Margus Hunt instrumental in Bills annihilation, nearly scores

10:10

Estonian operators pay around €3 million per year to Russian TV channels

09:28

'A Better Future' new Reform Party slogan

21.10

New York Estonian House hosts International Law Week reception

21.10

Estonian president starts working visit to Australia

20.10

Survey: Half of Estonian women would like three or more children

19.10

Security cameras can be used to process personal data

19.10

Izmailova: Greens to confirm election list on 1 December

Opinion
12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.10

Estonia to be advertised with help of foreign celebrities

20.10

Law firm: Ukrainian seasonal workers struggling to get paid

19.10

State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

19.10

Bank of Estonia: Instant payments would make payment environment smoother

19.10

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

18.10

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

18.10

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

17.10

Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:11

Bank of Estonia provides exceptional info on cross-border bank payments

17:43

Mikser: Khashoggi murder to affect Saudi Arabian relations with democracies

17:07

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 200 people

16:10

Kaljulaid visits Australia, attends Invictus Games event

15:13

Kontaveit rises to career-high ranking of 20th, approaching Kanepi record

14:15

Estonia 200 membership reaches 500 required for party registration

13:38

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

12:44

EKRE launches election campaign

12:11

October ratings: Most parties support rising, interest in elections falling

11:32

Margus Hunt instrumental in Bills annihilation, nearly scores

10:56

'The Little Comrade' wins top prize at Belgian film festival

10:10

Estonian operators pay around €3 million per year to Russian TV channels

09:28

'A Better Future' new Reform Party slogan

21.10

New York Estonian House hosts International Law Week reception

21.10

Moscow-Constantinople split highlighting Estonia's role in Orthodox church

21.10

Estonian president starts working visit to Australia

20.10

Estonia to bring back electric car subsidy, this time for businesses

20.10

Day in the Life: Kersti the flutist

20.10

Estonia to be advertised with help of foreign celebrities

20.10

Law firm: Ukrainian seasonal workers struggling to get paid

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: