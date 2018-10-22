EKRE launches election campaign

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) launched its March 2019 election campaign on Monday, with TV and internet advertisements.

''We want to send a clear message to those voters who have not chosen any party yet, that EKRE is the only party which believes the prerequisite for a successful and prosperous Estonia is the pre-eminent status of its own people,'' said party vice-chair Martin Helme.

"We won't force people into low-paid jobs with the introduction of cheap labour from outside Estonia; we are the only party wishing to place the control of immigration firmly in the hands of the Estonian people, so that our children and grandchildren can live in an Estonian-speaking country,'' he continued.

Reforms to judiciary, presidential elections and taxation system

''We are also the only party which wants to make reforms to the judicial system to make it run more fairly, and to make the president directly elected by the people,'' Mr Helme added.

Independence of the judiciary and the election of the president, currently chosen by the Riigikogu in the first instance, are both issues at stake in the Estonian political scene as a whole, as is taxation reform. EKRE wants to cut taxes, it says.

More policies to be announced

EKRE published its economic manifesto at the beginning of October and says it will disclose its national defence, social, agricultural, cultural and educational programs in the coming months.

Another opposition party, Reform, unveiled its election slogan on Monday as well; Centre did so a couple of weeks ago.

