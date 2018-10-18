Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

Kristina Kallas, chairwoman of the Estonia 200 group that has announced its intention to run as a new political party in the 2019 general election, said that cooperation with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is out of the question, as this would require Estonia 200 to abandon its liberal values.

'Estonia is moving away from recognising the value of personal freedom, freedom to conduct business and people's freedom of action in its political landscape, and that is a cause for concern,' Kallas said.

'We can see how the forces striving to govern the state are increasingly endorsing the view that people should be told how to act and, in case of EKRE, how many children a proper Estonian woman should give birth to, or who one can love and who they cannot. EKRE's position on Estonia's security and its relations with allies are confusing as well, as they are communicating different things to Estonian-speaking and Russian-speaking audiences,' Kallas said.

'We can see that several political forces are considering forming a coalition with EKRE, and that is very worrisome,' she added.

'The Social Democrats are the only ones that have said that they won't consider cooperating with EKRE. I would expect to hear a clear answer from other mainstream forces, including the Reform Party, whether such a force seeking to limit personal freedom is acceptable to them as a potential coalition partner,' Kallas said.

