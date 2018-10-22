news

Estonia 200 membership reaches 500 required for party registration ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kristina Kallas, talking to ERR about the group's manifesto.
Kristina Kallas, talking to ERR about the group's manifesto. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Membership in the political movement Estonia 200 on Monday reached the 500 required in order to register a new political party.

Estonia 200 had previously announced that its founding congress would take place on 3 November, and Kristina Kallas has promised to run for chairwoman of the party.

"The 500-member milestone is delightful, but it certainly isn't our end goal," said Priit Alamäe, one of the founders of the movement. "The more like-minded people who join us, the better. And so we continue to welcome everyone who is concerned about Estonia's long-term plan and wants to be part of the founding of a new political force to join us."

Items on the agenda for Estonia 200's founding meeting include the founding of the party, confirming the party statutes and programme as well as the election of its audit committee, board members and chairperson of the board.

Estonia 200 is a political movement which published its manifesto this May. This August, the supervisory board of the nonprofit Estonia 200 decided that the movement would found itself as a party and participate in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

According to the results of a survey conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, Estonia 200 is projected to receive 9% support; a similar survey conducted by Kantar Emor predicts 5% support.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kristina kallasestonia 200


news.err.ee

Estonia 100
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

