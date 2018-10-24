Kristina Kallas to leave director position at Narva College during campaign

Kristina Kallas, one of the founders of the Estonia 200 political movement intending to establish itself as a new party early next month, said that she plans on leaving her position as director of the University of Tartu Narva College for the campaign period ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

"I have discussed this with my employer and apparently I have to suspend my employment contract during the election campaign period," Kallas said on ETV's live studio interview programme Esimene stuudio.

She added that it would be a shame for her to have to leave for good. "A lot of things are unfinished," she noted.

Estonia 200 recently announced that its membership has reached the 500 minimum required to establish a new political party, and Kallas is running for chairwoman at the congress scheduled for 3 November.

"We'll be fine, although we started the process of establishing the party very late," Kallas said. "We still reached 500 members in two months."

She added, that the party itself would keep the name Estonia 200. "So it is, and so it will remain," she said.

