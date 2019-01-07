news

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
University of Tartu Narva College is located next to Narva Town Hall. 8 June, 2018.
University of Tartu Narva College is located next to Narva Town Hall. 8 June, 2018. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The University of Tartu has admitted that it can no longer continue to operate its three colleges without additional funding, noting that Narva College is under threat of closure, daily Postimees reports.

"The closing of Narva College would open Pandora's box, and I think nobody wants that," said Mai-Liis Palginõmm, head of Narva College.

"The University of Tartu is acknowledging its inability to maintain Narva College alone," University of Tartu rector Toomas Asser said in a recent letter to Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre).

The university cited the decrease in the number of students as the reason for its difficulties. The operational support allocated to universities is also no longer sufficient, as the college also fulfills the role of a sort of embassy in Narva, the daily writes.

The Ministry of Education and Research, on its part, is not disagreeing. On the contrary — the ministry also believes that in addition to an educational role, Narva College also plays a significant regional role. But the fulfilment of this role costs money, and the question now lies in where the funding should come from. This question currently has no answer, according to the daily.

"Narva College definitely has a much broader role than only the provision of education," said Raul Eamets, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and professor of macroeconomics at the University of Tartu. "If the state wants universities to implement regional policy as well, there should be money for this. Implementing this policy with money meant for educational purposes simply  goes beyond the capabilities of the university."

According to Margus Haidak, head of the Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Research, the future of higher education funding has been discussed with rectors. He agreed that the role of the regional college extends beyond teaching, and that money for fulfilling additional tasks must be found by the state.

"The Ministry of Education and Research is currently unable to support regional colleges separately," Mr Haidak said, adding that it has been agreed with university rectors that the ministry will submit an additional application for funding for higher education to the negotiations for the next state budget strategy.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of education and researchuniversity of tartuhigher educationnarva collge


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

05.01

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

05.01

Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

04.01

EKRE torchlight procession to be held later in evening on Independence Day

04.01

New regulations take sugary drinks off menu at kindergartens and schools

04.01

Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.01

€112 million Tallinn ring railway unnecessary, says ministry

04.01

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

04.01

Nordica fleet expanding with purchase of additional CRJ900

03.01

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

03.01

November industrial production up 8% on year

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:54

Office of the President expenses to decrease in 2019

15:49

Nordica to close down three regular routes next week

14:56

Party finance watchdog wants Centre to pay back €220,000 in lump sum

13:55

European Parliament election ads not spared from upcoming outdoor ad ban

12:59

University of Tartu Narva College in dire need of extra funding

11:58

Trilingual victim support crisis hotline 116 006 launched

10:56

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

10:07

Gallery: Hikes commemorate War of Independence victories

09:10

Metropolitan Yevgeny critical of Constantinople Patriarchate

06.01

Margus Hunt's Colts dominate Houston Texans to advance in playoffs

06.01

Kallas: EKRE danger to constitutional order, cooperation impossible

06.01

EKRE platform: Lower taxes, fewer abortions, get a billion dollars from US

05.01

Government spends €53,000 on chartered flights in 2018

05.01

Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

05.01

Record quantity of drugs sent by mail in 2018

05.01

Russian tourist caught speeding in Narva gets 3 days shock incarceration

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

EKRE torchlight procession to be held later in evening on Independence Day

04.01

New regulations take sugary drinks off menu at kindergartens and schools

04.01

Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: