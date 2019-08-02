State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

The Cabinet decided on Thursday evening to support the activity of Vaba Lava Theatre Centre in Narva with €150,000, with the Ministry of Culture prepared to allocate another €50,000 support if necessary.

"We discussed at the Cabinet meeting the funding of Vaba Lava Narva and the situation that has come up during the launch of Vaba Lava Narva's actual activity, i.e. the City of Narva having withdrawn its support thereof," Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) told ERR. "And we decided to support the activity of Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000 from the government reserve fund. I as culture minister will discuss this further with the people behind Vaba Lava Narva, and if necessary, the Ministry of Culture will allocate an additional €50,000. So this year's operating costs will be supported with a total of €200,000."

According to Lukas, all three coalition government parties were in favor of allocating this support to the theater center, noting that it wanted to ensure Narva and its residents a center for culture.

Vaba Lava Narva needs the government support after the City of Narva withdrew its own.

The Estonian government will formally confirm its allocation of support to Vaba Lava Narva at next week's meeting.

