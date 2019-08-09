ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Artist's rendering of Fortaco extension building in Narva.
Artist's rendering of Fortaco extension building in Narva. Source: HML Project Management
Economy

Fortaco Group, a major steel fabrications manufacturer, has announced it is extending its capacity at its plant in the eastern Estonian city of Narva, in a project worth over €10 million.

The investment, supported by the Estonian government, is to consist of a 10,000-square meter factory extension and new equipment. Work already commenced in July 2019 and is scheduled to be completed within a year, the company says.

"I am happy to announce the start of the extension, after intensive preparations and good cooperation with Narva city government, construction company Rand and Tuulberg, engineering company Esplan, project management company HML, Swedbank Estonia and Fortaco's team in Narva," said Lars Hellberg, President & CEO of Fortaco Group, in a company press release.

"The extension is a critical platform for further supporting our customers, by offering steel fabrication capacity based on a high degree of automation and strong operational excellence. We believe this investment is also an important economic step in the city of Narva, and it reenforces the lengthy relations that Fortaco's Narva factory has in the region," Hellberg continued.

"Over the past two years, the business has developed well. To meet the growth in demand, Fortaco has also invested in several large numerical control (CNC) machines and welding robot stations at the existing factory, and 200 new employees have been added to the Narva factory team. The new extension will create additional workplaces for to 50 employees," added Larissa Shabunova, Managing Director of Fortaco Estonia OÜ.

Fortaco's factory in Narva provides major original equipment manufacture (OEM) customers with manufacturing capabilities, including steel fabrications used in various lifting applications and mobile equipment components, the company says. Fortaco operates five state-of-the-art factories in Finland, Hungary and Poland as well as in Estonia.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

narvaindustryfortaco groupnarva citysteel fabrication manufacture


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
08.08

Interview: Kaja Kallas on EKRE, current government, perspective of Reform

08.08

NATO jets spot Russian military aircraft near Latvian border

08.08

Toom on coalition: Clear signal needed — knock off this nonsense

08.08

Interior Ministry: SDE bill amending Citizenship Act requires analysis

07.08

Sebe to take over seven Harju County bus routes next February

Opinion
Business
07.08

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

07.08

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

06.08

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

16:43

Estonian experts: Russian heliport on Gogland a demonstration of power

16:10

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

14:51

LIVE at 4 p.m.: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

14:46

Opinion: Ignorance, absurdity, and hope at the 2019 Opinion Festival

14:20

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

13:49

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

12:55

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

11:44

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

11:04

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09:49

Kontaveit out of Toronto singles, still in doubles

09:38

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

09:11

ERR News hosts Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration

09:08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

08.08

ESTPLA-32 takes over mission in Mali

08.08

Estonia seeking to make e-residency more efficient for entrepreneurs

08.08

Coalition marks 100 days in government, Ratas promising 1,306 more Updated

08.08

Government affirms record €1.86 billion revenue of state-owned companies

08.08

2019 half-year tax receipts up 5 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: