Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

Economy
ERR News
At Tanker's new brewery in Jüri.
At Tanker's new brewery in Jüri. Source: Erlend Štaub
Tanker, one of Estonia's largest craft beer producers, have opened a new production plant in the town of Jüri just south of Tallinn. According to the company, the new plant increases their production capacity almost tenfold. Tanker will also introduce a canning line and become the first Estonian craft beer producer to offer its drinks in cans as well as bottles.

According to CEO Jaanis Tammela, the new brewery was long overdue, as Tanker ran out of space soon after it started its business in 2014. The new plant includes brewing equipment by German supplier, Kaspar Schulz, as well as larger tanks made by local steel company, Thorsteel.

So far a unique addition on the Estonian craft beer scene is Tanker's new canning line, made by Cask Global Canning in Canada.

According to Tammela, cans have several advantages. "First of all, the beer is better preserved in cans because oxygen and UV light can't get to the product. Secondly, the use of cans significantly reduces the ecological footprint, as metal is almost 100 percent recyclable and significantly easier to transport compared to glass bottles. In a situation where more than half of the company's output is exported, the use of cans is the only conceivable solution," Tammela said.

The capacity of the new factory is about 440 hectoliters of canned beer per month, while Tanker's older brewery in Vaida still runs at 160 to 190 hectoliters per month. The old location will remain in operation, to be used mainly for the production and storage of sour beers, the company said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

