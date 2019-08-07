Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

Construction work on Reidi Road, which is scheduled to conclude by Dec. 27, remains right on schedule, the Tallinn Municipal Engineering Services Department said on Tuesday.

Municipal Engineering Services Department director Ain Valdmann told BNS that although the Tallinn city government decided in June to opt for the initial, wider version of the road, construction costs have remained the same.

The total cost of the contract inclusive of a reserve for unforeseen work and VAT is approximately €38.1 million.

Tallinn city government decided in June in favor of a wider option in the construction of Reidi Road, which was also the initial project for its construction. According to the project, a 4+4 lane section will be built at the Russalka intersection, and three lanes will run outbound at the intersection of Reidi Road and Narva Highway.

Construction of Reidi Road is being carried out by KMG Inseneriehituse OÜ and Verston OÜ. Co-financiers of the project include water services company AS Tallinna Vesi, Estonian state-owned electricity distribution system operator Elektrilevi OÜ and listed port operator AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn).

Reidi Road is to run from the intersection at the Russalka Memorial in Tallinn's Kadriorg District to the intersection of Lootsi and Tuukri Streets in the city center. The new road aims at providing parallel passage for transit traffic from the city center to Pirita otherwise traveling along Narva Highway.

Part of Reidi Road will also be built further from the shore, connecting the Port of Tallinn to the district of Põhja-Tallinn.

