Reidi Road to partly open for first time from Sunday evening

The new Reidi Road in Tallinn, under construction for several months, is to partly open to the public on Sunday evening, Baltic News Service reports.

The road is to link the ferry terminal with the Kadriorg district of Tallinn, alleviating traffic pressure on Narva Highway, though it has also seen a good deal of landscaping and pedestrian-friendly considerations included in its plans.

The move means that from Sept. 8 the road is open for traffic exiting the port area and also Lootsi Street, which reopens on Sept. 5, it is reported. Lootsi road will also be open in the direction of the port terminals, as will Uus-Sadama Street (see map).

"In a sense it will be a historic moment, as it marks the opening to traffic of the first section of Reidi Road that is about to be completed at year-end," city elder Vladimir Svet (Centre) said.

Reidi Road route (in red) from the harbour area (west) to Kadriorg). Source: Google Maps.

"The section of Reidi Road from the intersection with Pikksilma Street to Narva Highway itself, will open to traffic at 10 p.m. on Sunday evening. Traffic in this section will be one-way, in the direction of the Russalka intersection and from there on to Lasnamäe and Pirita," Svet continued.

The junction of the new road and Uus-Sadama Street and Reidi Road will be closed to traffic for asphalting works on Monday, though will be open during morning and evening peak hours, BNS says.

On Monday evening, Uus-Sadama Street will become a one-way street in the opposite direction to the intial openinig, funneling traffic in the direction of the passenger port between Tuukri Street and Uus-Sadama Street 19. Petrooleumi Street will remain closed from the entrance of D terminal to Tuukri Street.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!