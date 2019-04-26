ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
EOD specialists still find hundreds of pieces of explosive ordnances on Sõrve peninsula every year.
Over 70 pieces of World War II-era ordnance have been discovered in a village in northeastern Estonia, BNS reports.

The bulk of the artifacts were 82 mm mortar shells, with close to ten artillery shells found in the same haul, at the village of Sirgala, near Narva-Jõesuu, according to the Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

The ordnance has since been safely disposed of by explosives experts, it is reported, along with a single 88 mm shell rendered safe at the village of Erra, about 70 km west of Narva-Jõesuu.

How the ordnance was first discovered is not reported.

World War II-era ammunition, explosives and similar are occasionally found in Estonia, for instance when construction or road-building work takes place.

During the course of last fall, ordnance from both World War II, when Estonia was variously occupied by both Nazi German and Soviet Russian troops, and the Crimean War of 1853-1856, was uncovered during construction work on the Reidi Road, east of Tallinn city center.

The Sõrve peninsula, on the far southwestern tip of the island of Saaremaa, is another hotspot for ordnance finds of this kind.

Both Nazi and Soviet armies made use of infantry mortars of 82mm calibre, including ther German Granatwerfer 34, and the Soviet 82-BM series, so the ordnance found could have been of either origin.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

