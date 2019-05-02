ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

Aleksei Jevgrafov.
Aleksei Jevgrafov. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Narva Mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov has given notice to the Unemployment Insurance Fund regarding the collective layoff of 60 city employees. This will mainly affect the positions of cleaners and guards, as the city council intends to outsource these services in the future.

Following a council meeting on April 25, Narva's local government decided to eliminate 63.5 of its positions by early June, including 35.98 freelance positions. This translates into 60 people to be laid off.

Half of the positions affected are cleaners and guards, however layoffs will also affect plumbers, accountants, lawyers and various other specialists. Jevgrafov told ERR that the reason behind the layoffs was to make the city's administration more efficient.

All employees affected will receive a one-time compensatory payment from the city and the Unemployment Insurance Fund in the amount of three monthly salaries. The mayor also noted that the city will try its best to employ laid-off staff that has not yet reached retirement age. "We will try and convince the companies that win tenders for cleaning and guarding municipal premises to employ [these] cleaners and guards," the mayor said. "Together with the Unemployment Insurance Fund we will try and find different options of employing people who are affected by the layoffs."

In the same meeting, the city council also approved proposed changes to the wages of the city's officials and public employees. "It is important to raise the salaries of employees, as they have been below the national average for many years," the mayor said. Consequently, starting in May, the salaries of most Narva government officials will increase by 20 percent, whereas the salaries of the mayor and the chairman of the city council have already been increased by 33 percent.

Editor: Ksenia Fadina, Dario Cavegn

narvaaleksei jefgrafov


