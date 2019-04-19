ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hundreds participate in Veterans Day charity run in Narva ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Blue Hepatica Run was held in Narva for the first time on Friday. 19 April 2019.
The Blue Hepatica Run was held in Narva for the first time on Friday. 19 April 2019. Source: Pvt. Karl Jakob Toplaan/Anname Au
News

The Blue Hepatica Run, a charity run organised in honour of veterans of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit), was held in Narva for the first time this year, and hundreds of adults and children turned out for the 3.2km event along the Narva River.

The Blue Hepatica Run, a charity run organised in honour of veterans of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit), was held in Narva for the first time this year, and hundreds of adults and children turned out for the 3.2km event along the Narva River.

Some 100 children aged 12 and under participated in the Little Blue Hepatica Run, all bearing the bib number 1. The adult run, which began at 13:00 EEST, took participants along the Narva River Promenade, including between the twin fortresses of Narva and Ivangorod.

Prior to the adult run, participants were also welcome to take a general physical fitness test resembling that taken by troops serving in the EDF.

The goal of the Blue Hepatica Run, which was held for the sixth time this year, is to encourage people to wear blue hepatica pins in honour of Estonia's veterans and their loved ones.

Donations raised during the month of April, including the fees from the Blue Hepatica Run series, will go to support veterans and their loved ones, as well as help the South-Estonian Hospital Foundation purchase rehabilitation equipment, the nonprofit Peaasjadel continue promoting mental health, the city of Võru build an outdoor gym and the Estonian Parasports Association provide seated volleyball training and participate in competitions.

This April, Blue Hepatica Runs were also held in Pärnu, Brussels and Tartu, with runs still to come in Tallinn and Copenhagen.

Veterans Day will be celebrated in Estonia for the seventh time on 23 April.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvaida-viru countysportsveterans dayruns


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

President on working visit to Russia
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
18.04

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

18.04

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

18.04

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

18.04

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

18.04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

Opinion
15:05

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

13:49

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

12:43

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

10:30

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

10:12

Tüür: Meeting no great breakthrough, meaningful only in bilateral sphere

Business
15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:21

Hundreds participate in Veterans Day charity run in Narva

16:03

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government

15:05

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

13:49

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

12:43

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

10:30

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

10:12

Tüür: Meeting no great breakthrough, meaningful only in bilateral sphere

09:38

Expert: 'Hotline' between Estonian, Russian governments would be sensible

08:28

At a glance: Presidents Kaljulaid, Putin discuss Estonian-Russian relations

18.04

Jüri Ratas to Riigikogu: We will prove we stand for everyone's well-being

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

18.04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

18.04

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

18.04

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meets Russian President Putin

18.04

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

18.04

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

18.04

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: