Hundreds participate in Veterans Day charity run in Narva

The Blue Hepatica Run, a charity run organised in honour of veterans of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit), was held in Narva for the first time this year, and hundreds of adults and children turned out for the 3.2km event along the Narva River.

Some 100 children aged 12 and under participated in the Little Blue Hepatica Run, all bearing the bib number 1. The adult run, which began at 13:00 EEST, took participants along the Narva River Promenade, including between the twin fortresses of Narva and Ivangorod.

Prior to the adult run, participants were also welcome to take a general physical fitness test resembling that taken by troops serving in the EDF.

The goal of the Blue Hepatica Run, which was held for the sixth time this year, is to encourage people to wear blue hepatica pins in honour of Estonia's veterans and their loved ones.

Donations raised during the month of April, including the fees from the Blue Hepatica Run series, will go to support veterans and their loved ones, as well as help the South-Estonian Hospital Foundation purchase rehabilitation equipment, the nonprofit Peaasjadel continue promoting mental health, the city of Võru build an outdoor gym and the Estonian Parasports Association provide seated volleyball training and participate in competitions.

This April, Blue Hepatica Runs were also held in Pärnu, Brussels and Tartu, with runs still to come in Tallinn and Copenhagen.

Veterans Day will be celebrated in Estonia for the seventh time on 23 April.