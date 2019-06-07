ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
ERR employees participated in the
Open gallery
28 photos
Photo: ERR employees participated in the "Painting for Charity" project. June 6, 2019. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Culture

Show hosts and team members from ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ got together at the Television Building's Studio 1 to take their first tentative steps into the art world, the results of which will be auctioned for the benefit of a charity helping children.

Tallinn Art School loaned its easels for the occasion, and the painting itself was directed by artist Marko Mäetamm, who likewise added his own signature to each piece. The session produced four works of art to be auctioned off for charity.

"Painting for Charity" ("Maalides head") is a charity run by upper secondary school students Marianne Tamm, Annabell Sarapuu and Maarja-Liis Uri. The paintings produced in the framework of the project are auctioned off, and the proceeds are donated to "My Dream Day" ("Minu unistuste päev"), which helps make the dreams of severely or chronically ill come true.

This year, Estonian media channels are participating in the project. The "Painting for Charity" auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 10 and end at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and is open to the public.

The authors of the pieces donated by ETV are: Reet Linna, Marje Tõemäe and Alice Kahar-Aasmäe; Anu Välba, Ester Urbala, Riin Vann, Christel Karits, Tiivi Tüür, Viola Salu and Hanna Šein-Meier; Grete Lõbu and Karmel Killandi; and Ruth Alaküla, Maarika Kaasik and Aivi Parijõgi.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

charity


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:50

Estonia non-permanent UN Security Council vote takes place Friday

06.06

Prime minister, culture minister looking for Laagna Road filming compromise

06.06

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception

06.06

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

06.06

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

06.06

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

06.06

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

06.06

April tourism numbers rise on year with both foreign and domestic tourists

Opinion
15:01

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

14:12

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

13:42

Züleyxa Izmailova: Walkback on Reidi Road compromise undermining trust

13:15

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

12:50

Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity

Business
04.06

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

03.06

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

01.06

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

01.06

Aas to meet with Russian transport minister at St. Petersburg forum

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:03

Tartu keen on Nolan movie filming should Tallinn fall through

15:54

SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday

15:01

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

14:12

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

13:42

Züleyxa Izmailova: Walkback on Reidi Road compromise undermining trust

13:15

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

12:50

Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity

11:41

Chef Artur Kazaritski to represent Estonia at top European competition

10:52

Estonian-US cyber consultations focus on cooperation and stability

10:11

Housing costs main factor in 3.1 percent May inflation rate

09:34

Around 15 NATO warships arrive in Baltic for NATO exercise

08:50

Estonia non-permanent UN Security Council vote takes place Friday

06.06

Prime minister, culture minister looking for Laagna Road filming compromise

06.06

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

06.06

Interior minister opposes Estonian-Abkhazian citizenship exception

06.06

Support for NATO membership unchanged since late 2018, still high

06.06

Maritime rescue services in joint exercise with Finnish, Russian colleagues

06.06

Man who escaped Tallinn Prison caught in Russia over three years later

06.06

SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

06.06

Kadri Simson on commisioner role: I'd like to take a developmental leap

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: