Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity

Show hosts and team members from ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ got together at the Television Building's Studio 1 to take their first tentative steps into the art world, the results of which will be auctioned for the benefit of a charity helping children.

Tallinn Art School loaned its easels for the occasion, and the painting itself was directed by artist Marko Mäetamm, who likewise added his own signature to each piece. The session produced four works of art to be auctioned off for charity.

"Painting for Charity" ("Maalides head") is a charity run by upper secondary school students Marianne Tamm, Annabell Sarapuu and Maarja-Liis Uri. The paintings produced in the framework of the project are auctioned off, and the proceeds are donated to "My Dream Day" ("Minu unistuste päev"), which helps make the dreams of severely or chronically ill come true.

This year, Estonian media channels are participating in the project. The "Painting for Charity" auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 10 and end at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and is open to the public.

The authors of the pieces donated by ETV are: Reet Linna, Marje Tõemäe and Alice Kahar-Aasmäe; Anu Välba, Ester Urbala, Riin Vann, Christel Karits, Tiivi Tüür, Viola Salu and Hanna Šein-Meier; Grete Lõbu and Karmel Killandi; and Ruth Alaküla, Maarika Kaasik and Aivi Parijõgi.

