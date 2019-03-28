ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
Aleksei Voronov.
Aleksei Voronov. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Narva city official Aleksei Voronov, suspected of extensive corruption, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening following an order by the Viru County Court. Mr Voronov had been detained by the Central Criminal Police already on Wednesday morning.

The court approved the application of the district prosecutor to have Mr Voronov arrested. He is suspected of having violated public procurement procedures with the aim of giving an advantage to a bidder, having accepted a bribe, and also of repeatedly soliciting bribes on a large scale.

The Central Criminal Police detained Mr Voronov, who is a member of the Narva city council, on Wednesday morning. The chairman of the supervisory board of utility company AS Narva Vesi, Vladimir Mizui, was detained also. Mr Mizui is also involved in the procurement procedure violations in question, the Baltic News Service reported.

The list of suspects in the still ongoing investigation includes another six people, all of them officials suspected of having accepted bribes. Potential charges involve procurement procedure violations, bribery, arranging bribes, forging documents, and using forged documents.

In detail, suspicions brought against Mr Voronov include the abuse of his positions on the city council as well as on the supervisory board of AS Narva Vesi. Mr Voronov allegedly gave preference to contractors he was familiar with, manipulating public tenders in their favour.

His activities included obtaining permits and backing projects, in return for which he received almost €60,000.

According to the Viru district prosecutor's office, the currently eight suspects might not be alone for long, and other names may be added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

narvacorruptionaleksei voronov


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

27.03

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

26.03

Twelve former interior ministers denounce EKRE public disturbance warning

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

Business
22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

21.03

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

21.03

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:06

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

12:10

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works

11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Kallas prime minister role offer not sincere, says Centre

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

EKRE MP tight-lipped about possible Riigikogu speaker spot

27.03

Supreme Court: e-voting regulations need legal act clarification

27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia Updated

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Ansip wouldn't offer Ratas prime minister, but compromise on tax instead

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

27.03

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: