news

Yana Toom not able to move things along in Narva corruption case ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Yana Toom MEP (Centre/ALDE)
Yana Toom MEP (Centre/ALDE) Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In the latest developments in the corruption accusations dogging the Centre Party's Narva branch, big hitter and European parliamentarian Yana Toom also entered the fray by making good on her promise to attempt to persuade the eight suspended members from taking responsibility for their actions, though with little success so far it seems.

The eight Centre Party members, group chair Aleksei Voronov, deputy council chair Larissa Olenina and party members Ilja Fjodorov, Aleksei Mägi, Tatjana Stolfat, Jelena Pahhomova, Jelizaveta Tsertova and Sergei Lvov, were all declared suspects in a corruption case in the week and ordered to vacate their seats on the city council by party leader Jüri Ratas, something which they have reportedly neglected to do so far.

''What is there to say? Emotions were running high at Friday's Centre Party board meeting on Friday, and still are,'' said Ms. Toom to ERR's Russian-language portal.

''People are offended. They say they don't need to prove their innocence and are not going to do anything more on the issue,'' she went on.

Narva also needs a new council head

Ms. Toom also said the candidate earmarked as for new Narva city council chair was not among those listed. She would not name who the actual candidate is, however.

The deadline for appointed a new head of Narva City Council is Monday, 20 August. The previous chair, Aleksandr Jefimov, was finally convicted in a corruption case in late June, a his council member's privileges were automatically withdrawn.

Meanwhile Centre Party Secretary General Mihhail Korb told ERR on Wednesday that if the accused members were not to step down, it could spell major upheaval for the Narva branch of the party.

However, according to Yana Toom it was this announcement by Mr. Korb which was precisely one of the reasons why Centre Party members in Narva disagreed with the removal of the eight accused members.

Prosecutor at the Viru District Prosecutor's Office Olga Dorogan for her part has stated to ERR that it is suspected that the eight members have not withdrawn from voting on issues in the council, including those related to the freezing of assets of companies and related property in Narva city.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasyana toomcentre partynarva city councilnarva city council corruption case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

15.08

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:54

Narva councilmen leave Centre Party over corruption suspicions

16:08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

15:36

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

14:28

Prime minister proposes convening parliament for extraordinary sitting

13:59

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

12:04

Yana Toom not able to move things along in Narva corruption case

11:25

Mustvee's Estonian-, Russian-language schools to be gradually merged

10:21

Gallery: Prime minister visits tiny island of Kihnu

09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

#MinuPidu: Submit your photos of 20 August celebrations

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: