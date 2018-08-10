news

Toom 'recognises' Centre Party decision to suspend Narva councilmen ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Yana Toom.
Yana Toom. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Yana Toom MEP, who is the chairwoman of the Centre Party's Narva chapter, told ERR on Friday morning that she recognises the decision of Centre's leadership to suspend several party members on the city council currently under suspicion of corruption, but that she is planning to "talk to them."

"We've had a leadership vote. I respect the decision of the party's leadership, but I'll hold on to my statement that this isn't a case of corruption, but of stupidity," Toom said.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) is suspecting Aleksei Voronov, Larissa Olenina, Ilja Fjodorov, Aleksei Mägi, and Tatjana Stolfat, all Centre Party members now facing expulsion, of a deliberate breach of procedural restrictions as outlined in the Anti-corruption Act.

According to the allegations, members of the Narva City Council did not remove themselves from votes connected to the transfer of city assets for free to companies connected to them, or to financing their companies.

Toom said that at this point "nothing sensible" could be expected from anyone, and said she is hoping that matters will quieten down soon so that a "constructive" discussion becomes possible.

She added that she will talk to the Narva chapter's leadership on Saturday.

The Centre Party's leadership decided on Friday to insist on the suspension of all of the suspects from their elected offices on the Narva City Council at least for the duration of the investigation.

Prime Mminister and Centre Party Chairman Jüri Ratas said earlier this week that there is "no room in the party" for corruption. Centre has a long and widely publicised history of graft and embezzlement cases.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

narvayana toomcorruptioncentre partynarva city council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:02

Magnus Kirt wins European javelin bronze

09.08

University of Tartu scientists discover 'global soil war'

09.08

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels

09.08

Government supports abolishing daylight saving time in Europe

09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

Rescuers working to extinguish wildfire sparked by launched missile

09.08

Prime minister expresses support for corruption investigation in Narva

09.08

Five police patrols checking speeds on Tallinn-Tartu Highway Thursday

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:12

Reform MP: Hand out crisis aid to farmers, not loans

16:21

MP Karilaid: Estonia should seek damages from Danske Bank

15:08

Gallery: Estonian platoon enters service in Mali

14:05

Toom 'recognises' Centre Party decision to suspend Narva councilmen

13:10

Centre Party to remove suspected Narva City Council members from office

12:06

Central Tallinn kindergartens to get emergency alarm buttons

11:07

Debris from missile misfiring still not located

10:09

Man restrained by police after entering kindergarten property dies

09:02

Magnus Kirt wins European javelin bronze

09.08

University of Tartu scientists discover 'global soil war'

09.08

Estonian government endorses allocation of €20 million in drought relief

09.08

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels

09.08

Government supports abolishing daylight saving time in Europe

09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

Rescuers working to extinguish wildfire sparked by launched missile

09.08

Prime minister expresses support for corruption investigation in Narva

09.08

Five police patrols checking speeds on Tallinn-Tartu Highway Thursday

09.08

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there

09.08

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

09.08

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: