Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down

Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) board chairman Enno Tamm is to step down as soon as a new CEO for Tallinn's transport company has been found.

Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas (Center), who conducted a meeting of the supervisory board of TLT for the last time, told Vikerraadio on Thursday that Tamm had submitted a letter of resignation which will be satisfied once a new CEO has been found for the company. Aas hoped that the competition for the company's top spot will conclude by July.

The supervisory board also ordered the leadership of the company to compile materials for a civil action should the courts find suspects connected with the company guilty of corruption-related charges.

Aas announced last Thursday that he would step down as chairman of TLT's supervisory board. Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center) is expected to take over the position.

Officers of the Central Criminal Police on April 3 arrested TLT board member Alar Urm as well as Andres Herkel, director of the traffic service at the company, Hannes Erbsen, manager of repair workshops, and Jaanus Vink, deputy manager of repair workshops

Another three persons not employed by but connected to the supplying of TLT were likewise arrested.

A criminal investigation was launched last summer in connection with procurements for the purchase of second-hand buses.

Vink is suspected of accepting bribes on a large scale from 2012-2017 in return for ensuring that certain companies received an advantage in the procurement of second-hand buses as well as procurements for repair and maintenance contracts and the supply of goods.

The assets received as a bribe amount to a total of €2 million.

According to public procurement register data, KTK Tehnika OÜ has been successful in 14 procurements announced by TLT since 2012.