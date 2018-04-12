news

Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
TLT CEO Enno Tamm.
TLT CEO Enno Tamm. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) board chairman Enno Tamm is to step down as soon as a new CEO for Tallinn's transport company has been found.

Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas (Center), who conducted a meeting of the supervisory board of TLT for the last time, told Vikerraadio on Thursday that Tamm had submitted a letter of resignation which will be satisfied once a new CEO has been found for the company. Aas hoped that the competition for the company's top spot will conclude by July.

The supervisory board also ordered the leadership of the company to compile materials for a civil action should the courts find suspects connected with the company guilty of corruption-related charges.

Aas announced last Thursday that he would step down as chairman of TLT's supervisory board. Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center) is expected to take over the position.

Officers of the Central Criminal Police on April 3 arrested TLT board member Alar Urm as well as Andres Herkel, director of the traffic service at the company, Hannes Erbsen, manager of repair workshops, and Jaanus Vink, deputy manager of repair workshops

Another three persons not employed by but connected to the supplying of TLT were likewise arrested.

A criminal investigation was launched last summer in connection with procurements for the purchase of second-hand buses.

Vink is suspected of accepting bribes on a large scale from 2012-2017 in return for ensuring that certain companies received an advantage in the procurement of second-hand buses as well as procurements for repair and maintenance contracts and the supply of goods.

The assets received as a bribe amount to a total of €2 million.

According to public procurement register data, KTK Tehnika OÜ has been successful in 14 procurements announced by TLT since 2012.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

enno tammtallinna linnatranspordi as


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Internal security annual review
Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11.04

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

11.04

US Senate congratulates Baltic states on 100th anniversary of independence

11.04

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

11.04

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

BUSINESS
12:31

Bank of Estonia: Sustained economic success demands investment

11:34

Estonian alcohol producers: Sales on Latvian border double in first quarter

11.04

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

11.04

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

11.04

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11.04

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

11.04

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

According to Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, his party believes that the 2019 state budget should include a real surplus. One of the party's priorities is also wage increases for internal security, police and rescue workers.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:44

Analyst: No signs of overheating in Estonian economy

17:10

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel deep enough for ferries

16:38

Government discussing budget strategy this week

15:37

Ratas: Estonia doesn't have to be directly concerned by tensions in Syria

14:40

Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down

13:38

Government approves bill exempting specialists from immigration quota

12:31

Bank of Estonia: Sustained economic success demands investment

11:34

Estonian alcohol producers: Sales on Latvian border double in first quarter

10:29

Estonian Defence League to have four territorial defense districts

10:07

ISS: Russia exploiting war memorials to stir up conflicts abroad

10:06

ISS: Russia's divisive policy efforts increasingly targeting youngsters

08:54

IRL raises over €54,000, Reform under €900 in donations in first quarter

11.04

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

11.04

Gallery: Winner of Red Terror Museum design competition announced

11.04

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

11.04

US Senate congratulates Baltic states on 100th anniversary of independence

11.04

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

11.04

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

11.04

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11.04

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: